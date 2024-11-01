UK unveils first plan to tackle 'forever chemicals'

PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of some 10,000 human-manufactured chemicals used in everything from pizza boxes to cookware, to waterproof clothing.
They take an extremely long time to break down -- earning them their "forever" nickname -- and instead build up in the environment.
There is growing evidence their widespread use has created risks that "will likely remain for hundreds of years", according to the UK's Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs.
It said in a statement the new government plan aims to "understand where these chemicals are coming from, how they spread and how to reduce public and environmental exposure".
The full extent of PFAs in England's estuaries and coastal waters "will be assessed for the first time," it added.
PFAs are present in food and drinking water.
Chronic exposure to even low levels has been linked to liver damage, high cholesterol, reduced immune responses, low birth weights and several kinds of cancer.
Under the plan, "a consultation will be launched later this year on introducing a statutory limit for PFAS in England's public supply regulations."
Should permitted levels be exceeded, this would make it easier for regulators to "enforce against water companies breaking the rules".
"It's crucial that we protect public health and the environment for future generations," said Environment Minister Emma Hardy in the statement.
She noted the government would work with regulators, industry, and local communities "to ensure 'forever chemicals' are not a forever problem".
Safer alternatives to everyday items, such as period pads and waterproof clothing, could also be developed.
Traces of the chemicals have been found everywhere from Tibet to Antarctica and contamination scandals have gripped Belgium and the United States among other nations.
Their use is increasingly being restricted across the world due to adverse health effects.
A handful of US states, including California, implemented a ban on the intentional use of PFAS in cosmetics beginning in 2025, and several other states are slated to follow in 2026.
The European Union has also been studying a ban on the use of PFAs in consumer products.
A report last week said their continued use could cost Europe up to 1.7 trillion euros ($2 trillion) by 2050 because of their impact on people's health.
