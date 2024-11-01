NASA Libera payload completes testing for future Earth energy tracking mission

Libera is designed to continue a decades long data record tracking how much radiant energy enters and leaves Earth's atmosphere, a key factor in understanding the planet's climate system. The instrument will fly on the Joint Polar Satellite System 4 spacecraft, the next satellite in the NOAA NASA polar orbiting series, which is targeted for launch in 2027 and will be named NOAA 22 after reaching orbit.
The Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder developed and built Libera after NASA selected it as the first Earth Venture Continuity mission, a program that emphasizes innovative, cost effective approaches to extending critical Earth science data sets as earlier missions age or retire. Libera follows the heritage of the Clouds and the Earth's Radiant Energy System instruments, which began flying on the Tropical Rainfall Measuring Mission in 1997 and later on the Terra, Aqua, Suomi National Polar orbiting Partnership, and NOAA 20 satellites.
By maintaining this continuous record, Libera will provide data on the balance between incoming solar energy and outgoing reflected and emitted energy, which drives atmospheric and oceanic circulation, powers photosynthesis, and supports the chemical processes that sustain the ozone layer. These measurements underpin weather forecasting, seasonal outlooks, and agricultural planning, and they support strategic assessments of long term climate trends for government and commercial decision makers.
Libera will be the fifth and final instrument delivered to Northrop Grumman in Gilbert, Arizona, for integration on JPSS 4. The spacecraft's other payloads are the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, the Cross track Infrared Sounder, the Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder, and the Ozone Mapping Profiler Suite, together providing a broad set of observations for weather, climate, and environmental monitoring.
Program management for Libera resides with NASA's Earth System Science Pathfinder Program Office at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The JPSS 4 satellite is managed through a partnership between NOAA and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, reflecting the joint civil mission to support both research and operational forecasting needs.
NASA notes that it has monitored radiant energy flows in the Earth atmosphere system for more than half a century, building a legacy that Libera will extend with modern instrumentation and calibration techniques. By carrying this record forward on JPSS 4, the mission aims to ensure that scientists can detect subtle changes in Earth's energy balance and better quantify how natural variability and human activities influence the climate over time. To provide ongoing mission information and updates for the science community and the public, NASA has established a dedicated Libera web presence. There, users can explore technical details of the instrument's suite of four radiometers, learn about the mission's role within the broader Earth observing fleet, and follow progress as Libera moves from test completion through delivery, integration, launch, and on orbit operations.
