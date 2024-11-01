24/7 Space News
FARM NEWS
 More baby milk recalls in France after new toxin rules

More baby milk recalls in France after new toxin rules

By Julie Chabanas with Dario Thuburn in Rome
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 2, 2026

Two infant formula manufacturers withdrew batches from the market on Monday after France imposed stricter limits on acceptable levels of a toxin that can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

French maker Popote said it was recalling two lots, while Vitagermine removed three different batches of Babybio formula from the shelves in the latest such recalls to rock the infant formula industry in recent weeks.

Several manufacturers, including European giants like Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis, have issued recalls of infant formula that could be contaminated with cereulide in more than 60 countries since December.

French authorities are investigating the deaths in December and January of two babies who were thought to have drunk possibly contaminated powdered milk. No link has been established so far between the formula and their symptoms.

The agriculture ministry on Friday set the new threshold at 0.014 micrograms of cereulide per kilogram of body weight, instead of 0.03 micrograms.

Vitagermine said its milk had complied with French rules until they changed last week, and it was removing the three batches on Monday to "better ensure the safety of infants".

Popote said it was removing two batches of first-stage infant formula "without waiting for the new European framework".

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) on Monday said its scientists had also suggested a maximum level for cereulide of 0.014 micrograms per kilogram of body weight.

This translated to 0.054 micrograms of cereulide per litre in infant formula, the Italy-based agency said.

"This advice is intended to help EU risk managers determine when products should be withdrawn from the market as a precautionary public health measure," it added.

- Cereulide health risk -

But European consumer association Foodwatch accused multinationals of focusing on thresholds as a "diversionary tactic".

"Cereulide should not be there at all in the first place," it said.

"It is illegal to market products that expose babies to health risks," it added, comparing cereulide to mouse droppings.

"There is no European standard on the presence of mouse droppings in infant formula. Nevertheless, it is prohibited," Foodwatch said.

The recall of potentially contaminated infant formula has heaped scrutiny on Chinese firm Cabio Biotech, the supplier of an ingredient used in infant formula which is suspected of being tainted.

Headquartered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Cabio Biotech is one of the world's largest producers of ARA, a fatty acid used primarily in baby formula and food products.

French company Nutribio told AFP it recalled some of its milk following an "alert" from Cabio Biotech.

French advocacy group Children's Health also named the company in a court filing, asking the government to order companies to pull all formula with ARA oil produced by Cabio Biotech.

Cabio Biotech has yet to publicly address allegations its ARA oil was contaminated, and has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

bur-jul/ah/ekf/rlp

Nestl�

Danone

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Cabio Biotech: Chinese firm under fire in infant formula recall
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 29, 2026
 A global recall of potentially contaminated infant formula has heaped scrutiny onto the Chinese firm Cabio Biotech, the supplier of the ingredient suspected of being tainted. Here's what you need to know: - Why is it under fire? - In recent weeks, major firms including France's Danone and Switzerland's Nestle have recalled batches of infant formula that could be contaminated with cereulide, a toxin that can cause diarrhoea and vomiting. Companies have largely stopped short of naming the ... read more
FARM NEWS
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
FARM NEWS
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
FARM NEWS
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
FARM NEWS
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
FARM NEWS
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
FARM NEWS
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete

 EU to show Google how to open up to rival AI services; Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges
FARM NEWS
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
FARM NEWS
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.