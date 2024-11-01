24/7 Space News
ABOUT US
 French duo reach Shanghai, completing year-and-a-half walk

French duo reach Shanghai, completing year-and-a-half walk

By Jing Xuan Teng and Rebecca Bailey
 Shanghai (AFP) Feb 7, 2026

Two French adventurers reached the end of an epic walk from their hometown to Shanghai on Saturday, after nearly a year and a half crossing 16 countries almost entirely on foot.

Tired but delighted, Loic Voisot and Benjamin Humblot embraced as they stood by the river on the Bund promenade, the Chinese financial hub's distinctive skyline glittering in the background.

Voisot, 26, and Humblot, 27, set off from Annecy in southeastern France in September 2024.

Yearning for a "great adventure", they wanted to visit China but without flying, to avoid contributing to the harmful environmental impact of the aviation industry.

"We're having a hard time believing it's real, that we've done all that on foot, that we're finally here, after having thought of Shanghai for so long," a weather-beaten Voisot told AFP.

"I think first and foremost we're proud, especially of having dared to do this... We weren't sure we'd make it, but we told ourselves we'd try it out."

The pair spent 518 days on the road, crossing a distance of about 12,850 kilometres (7,980 miles) and taking rests every five or seven days.

They walked around 45 kilometres a day, except for a brief cross into Russia by bus for safety and logistical reasons.

Around 50 people gathered at the start point of the final 10-kilometre stretch of their odyssey, including locals who have been following their journey through China this autumn on social media.

Along the way their numbers swelled, as media, French residents of Shanghai and others joined the procession.

A huge cheer went up as the two men declared their walk was over.

- 'Responsibility' towards the planet -

The pair have known each other since they were 10 years old, and went to secondary school and university together.

Hanging out after work in Paris one night, they asked each other what they would do "if you could do whatever you wanted".

"When we talked about adventure, (China) came up quickly. Then we had this slightly crazy idea of going on foot," said Humblot, a project manager.

"We're both conscious of climate change, and the responsibility humans bear for it... there are some actions we can take individually," said Voisot, a climate consultant.

"We try not to travel by plane. We've done a pretty good job!"

Crowdfunding and business sponsors helped cover the cost of the trip.

Along the way, their fan base has grown.

"I think they're very impressive, to both have this idea and actually turn it into reality," Salome Gao, a 28-year-old Chinese woman who joined the walk and got their autographs, told AFP.

A woman surnamed Luo said she had come across the Frenchmen's account on social media platform RedNote.

"I found it very moving, because I also like walking and I think it's incredible to come here all the way from France," the 57-year-old said.

She had walked two hours from her home to meet the pair, she said.

- 'Always keep going' -

Expectedly, the French duo had encountered some challenges along the way.

"There were very hard winters, we had to cross the desert in Uzbekistan," said Voisot, taking pride in "having had the willpower to always keep going".

And while Humblot said they had generally eaten very well, there was one thing they both missed terribly -- French cheese.

"It's a bit of a cliche, but it's delicious," said Voisot.

Both said that the magnitude of the feat they achieved had not yet sunk in, and that they were tempted "to maybe keep the adventure going".

"We've hit the ocean, so we thought, why not take a boat to keep heading east and reach the United States?" said Humblot.

In this scenario, they could walk across North America, then cross the ocean to France and walk back to Annecy, "coming full circle".

But before that, some more pressing -- and simpler -- plans.

Asked what he would do first now the walk was over, Voisot said: "Sleep a lot!"

Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world
 Paris, France (AFP) Jan 25, 2026
 Paris Men's Fashion Week, which wrapped up Sunday, saw designers opt for often pragmatic and timeless styling, reflecting a low-risk approach at an uncertain time for the industry, experts said. After a 2025 marked by sweeping turnover among creative directors and numerous debuts, this Fall/Winter 2026 edition was more measured, in substance as well as in style. "It's been a fairly conservative season, without any incredible propositions," Matthieu Morge Zucconi, head of men's fashion at Franc ... read more
ABOUT US
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA

 NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
ABOUT US
Autophage rocket concept wins EU prize for debris free launch technology

 SpaceX eyes IPO timed to planet alignment and Musk birthday: report

 NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 NASA Testing Advances Space Nuclear Propulsion Capabilities
ABOUT US
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
ABOUT US
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
ABOUT US
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
ABOUT US
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Scaling rules for metamaterials promise better implants and safer devices

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
ABOUT US
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
ABOUT US
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.