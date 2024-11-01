24/7 Space News
CARBON WORLDS
 Engineered biochar harnesses sunlight to speed pollutant breakdown
illustration only

Engineered biochar harnesses sunlight to speed pollutant breakdown

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 08, 2026

Researchers have unveiled a solar-responsive biochar that shows greatly enhanced light-driven chemical activity, offering a new tool for environmental cleanup and pollutant transformation in natural systems. The work demonstrates that combining biochar with artificially synthesized humic substances can sharply increase its ability to power sunlight-driven reduction reactions that influence metal cycling and contaminant behavior in soils and waters.

The study, published in the journal Biochar, introduces a co-engineering strategy that integrates biochar with artificial humic substances produced via a controlled hydrothermal process using pine sawdust. By tuning the hydrothermal treatment temperature, the team generated materials with adjustable chemical structures and electron-donating capabilities that directly shape their performance in environmental redox processes.

Conventional biochar, a carbon-rich product derived from biomass, is widely used to improve soils and capture pollutants, yet its photochemical behavior under sunlight has remained poorly characterized. Natural humic substances are known to drive key redox reactions in the environment, but their slow and complex formation in nature has limited their systematic use in engineered remediation technologies.

"Our work shows that it is possible to precisely design biochar-based materials with controllable redox activity by co-engineering them with artificial humic substances," the corresponding authors said. "This approach allows us to accelerate natural humification processes and create materials that actively respond to sunlight."

To test the photoreduction performance of the engineered materials, the researchers used silver ion reduction as a model reaction. They found that artificial humic substances generated at higher hydrothermal temperatures displayed much stronger light-driven activity, with materials synthesized at 340 degrees Celsius achieving a reduction efficiency more than nineteen times higher than counterparts produced at lower temperatures.

The performance boost is tied to structural changes in lignin-derived molecules during hydrothermal treatment. Higher temperatures increased the abundance of phenolic functional groups that act as powerful electron donors, enabling the generation of reactive superoxide radicals under sunlight and triggering ligand-to-metal charge transfer pathways that drive reduction reactions.

The team also identified a previously overlooked behavior of hydrochar under sunlight. During irradiation, hydrochar partially dissolves, releasing dissolved organic molecules that further enhance the system's photochemical activity. This dynamic process suggests that biochar and related materials may play a more active and evolving role in environmental systems than previously assumed.

"Our findings highlight that biochar is not just a passive sorbent," the authors noted. "It can dynamically transform under sunlight and participate in complex photochemical reactions that affect pollutant behavior and metal cycling."

Beyond advancing fundamental understanding of sunlight-driven processes, the results point to practical opportunities for solar-responsive remediation technologies targeting contaminated water and soil. Engineered biochar-humic materials could help manage metals and organic contaminants in sunlit surface waters, sediments, and agricultural soils.

The artificial humic substances in this study were derived from waste pine biomass, aligning the approach with circular bioeconomy and carbon-negative technology goals. Using residual biomass as a feedstock provides a potentially scalable pathway for producing functional materials that couple waste valorization with environmental cleanup.

The researchers suggest that future work could extend this co-engineering concept to a broader range of pollutants and more complex natural conditions. Systematic studies in real waters, soils, and sediments could help translate laboratory findings into field-ready technologies and refine models of pollutant fate under changing light and climate regimes.

By showing how molecular-level structure design can control sunlight-driven environmental reactions, the study marks a step toward advanced functional biochar materials capable of addressing pressing challenges in pollution control, resource recovery, and climate-resilient land and water management.

Research Report:Co-engineering biochar and artificial humic substances: advancing photoreduction performance through structure design

Related Links
 Shenyang Agricultural University
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CARBON WORLDS
Targeted northern tree planting could deliver major carbon drawdown for Canada
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 06, 2026
 A new study shows that Canada could remove at least five times its current annual carbon emissions by strategically planting trees along the northern edge of the country's boreal forest. Researchers focused on filling in gaps and reforesting historically forested land rather than converting long-term open areas. The team from the University of Waterloo used an artificial intelligence driven modelling framework to estimate carbon removal under realistic northern conditions. They integrated satellit ... read more
CARBON WORLDS
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA

 NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
CARBON WORLDS
Autophage rocket concept wins EU prize for debris free launch technology

 SpaceX eyes IPO timed to planet alignment and Musk birthday: report

 NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 NASA Testing Advances Space Nuclear Propulsion Capabilities
CARBON WORLDS
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
CARBON WORLDS
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
CARBON WORLDS
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
CARBON WORLDS
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Scaling rules for metamaterials promise better implants and safer devices

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
CARBON WORLDS
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
CARBON WORLDS
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.