24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Climate change speeds up destruction of key greenhouse gas
illustration only

Climate change speeds up destruction of key greenhouse gas

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 04, 2026

Scientists at the University of California, Irvine report that human driven climate change is causing nitrous oxide, a major greenhouse gas and ozone depleting substance, to break down in the atmosphere more quickly than previously estimated. Using two decades of data from NASA's Microwave Limb Sounder, they find that the atmospheric lifetime of nitrous oxide is shortening at a rate that introduces a new source of uncertainty into climate projections for the remainder of this century.

The research team from UC Irvine's Department of Earth System Science analyzed satellite observations from 2004 to 2024 to quantify how long nitrous oxide remains in the atmosphere. They conclude that the current mean lifetime of N2O is about 117 years, but that it is decreasing at roughly 1.4 percent per decade, equivalent to a reduction of about one and a half years in lifetime every ten years.

The scientists attribute this shift to climate driven changes in the stratosphere, including altered circulation patterns and temperature structure. As increasing carbon dioxide warms the lower atmosphere and cools the stratosphere, transport pathways and chemical reaction rates change, accelerating the movement of nitrous oxide into regions where it is destroyed by sunlight and reactions with excited oxygen atoms.

Nitrous oxide is the third most important long lived greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide and methane, and it is now the dominant ozone depleting substance originating from human activities. Atmospheric N2O concentrations reached roughly 337 parts per billion in 2024 and are rising at about 3 percent per decade, combining emissions from agriculture, industry and natural sources such as soils and the ocean.

The study emphasizes that projecting future nitrous oxide levels requires understanding both emissions and the evolving strength of the stratospheric sink. The stratosphere, extending from about 10 to 50 kilometers above Earth's surface, is where ultraviolet radiation and chemical reactions remove N2O from the atmosphere. About 90 percent of nitrous oxide loss occurs through photolysis by sunlight in the middle and upper stratosphere, between roughly 25 and 40 kilometers altitude, while the remaining 10 percent is removed by reaction with excited oxygen atoms.

During this loss process, some nitrous oxide molecules form nitrogen oxides that catalyze ozone destruction, reinforcing N2O's status as the most important human emitted ozone depleting substance in the post chlorofluorocarbon era. This follows the successful phaseout of CFCs under the Montreal Protocol, which built on Nobel Prize winning work by UC Irvine scientists F. Sherwood Rowland and Mario Molina on stratospheric ozone chemistry.

The authors report that the observed decrease in nitrous oxide lifetime is large enough to affect how different greenhouse gas emissions scenarios translate into atmospheric N2O levels. When they extrapolate the trend to 2100, the resulting change in projected nitrous oxide abundance is comparable to the difference between several of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Shared Socioeconomic Pathways, which are used to represent high and moderate emissions futures.

In one example, the team shows that if the current trend in lifetime shortening continues, projected N2O concentrations by the end of the century would fall by an amount similar to shifting from a high emissions pathway such as SSP3-7.0 to more moderate scenarios like SSP1-2.6 or SSP2-4.5, even if emissions themselves did not change. This finding means that uncertainties in stratospheric chemistry and dynamics can rival uncertainties in emissions when it comes to future nitrous oxide levels.

The study notes that nitrous oxide builds up in the lower atmosphere from natural processes in soils and ocean waters as well as from human activities including fertilizer use, fossil fuel burning and industrial production. Global circulation then carries this gas into the tropical stratosphere, where radiative and chemical processes control its eventual destruction and its contribution to nitrogen oxide formation and ozone loss.

The researchers argue that comprehensive chemistry climate model experiments are now needed to explore the full feedback chain linking nitrous oxide, nitrogen oxides, ozone and N2O photolysis, and to capture regional variations in stratospheric circulation and interactions with other changes in atmospheric composition. They also call for refined projections under different climate scenarios that explicitly include the evolving nitrous oxide lifetime.

According to the UC Irvine team, the work reveals an important gap in current Earth system models and international climate assessments. They conclude that climate driven changes in stratospheric chemistry and transport must be incorporated into future global warming potential calculations for N2O, assessments of ozone recovery, and policy discussions under the Paris Agreement that address agricultural and industrial emissions of this long lived greenhouse gas.

Research Report:Projecting nitrous oxide over the 21st century, uncertainty related to stratospheric loss

Related Links
 University of California - Irvine
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Sentinel-5 debuts images of atmospheric gases
 Paris, France (SPX) Nov 27, 2025
 Launched just a little over three months ago, Copernicus Sentinel-5A has returned its first results, including a global map of ozone, maps of nitrogen dioxide over the Middle East and South Africa, formaldehyde over parts of Africa, and emissions of sulphur dioxide from an active volcano in Russia. These observations showcase the mission's powerful capability to monitor atmospheric gases worldwide. Sentinel-5A is an advanced imaging spectrometer embarked on the first MetOp Second Generation (MetOp ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
EARTH OBSERVATION
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
EARTH OBSERVATION
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
EARTH OBSERVATION
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
EARTH OBSERVATION
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 EU will struggle to secure key raw materials supply, warns report

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
EARTH OBSERVATION
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
EARTH OBSERVATION
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.