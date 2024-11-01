24/7 Space News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Chile's climate summit chief to lead plastic pollution treaty talks

Chile's climate summit chief to lead plastic pollution treaty talks

By Robin MILLARD
 Geneva (AFP) Feb 7, 2026

Countries on Saturday elected Chile's COP climate summit chief negotiator to revive stalled talks on striking a landmark global treaty tackling the scourge of plastic pollution.

"Plastic pollution is a planetary problem that affects everyone: every country, every community and every individual," career diplomat Julio Cordano warned after being elected.

"If we don't take concerted action, it will get much worse in the coming decades. A treaty is urgently needed."

More than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced globally each year, with half for single-use items.

The plastic pollution problem is so ubiquitous that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peaks and in the oceans' deepest trench.

Supposedly final talks in South Korea in 2024 ended without a deal -- and a resumed effort in Geneva last August likewise collapsed in overtime.

Talks chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso then quit in October.

The process has been seeking consensus -- which has proved impossible to find, with tiny island states drowning in foreign marine plastic and oil-producing countries pulling in opposite directions.

A large bloc of states wants bold action such as curbing plastic production, while the smaller clutch of oil-producing states wants to focus more narrowly on waste management.

Cordano said the talks needed a rejigged and more efficient way of working, calling for "flexibility and pragmatism".

- Finding the game-changer -

Some 156 countries met in Geneva on Saturday to pick a new chair from three candidates, with the process underlining how far apart the different groups remain.

Oil-producing nations like Kuwait, Iran and Russia asked for more time for diplomats to find a consensus candidate, but others charged that they were merely trying to run down the clock.

After hours of fruitless negotiations, a vote was ultimately called, with Cordano coming through two rounds, defeating candidates from Senegal and Pakistan.

Several NGOs think carrying on seeking consensus is pointless and will produce the same outcome as Busan 2024 and Geneva 2025 -- but were somewhat encouraged by Saturday's outcome.

"The game-changer is voting," Laurianne Trimoulla, spokeswoman for Gallifrey Foundation, told AFP.

The oil-producing states "delay or undermine: everything is done for the treaty not to progress," she said.

- 'It's time to work' -

Bjorn Beeler, executive director at IPEN, a global network aimed at limiting toxic chemicals, said: "The plastics treaty has escaped the consensus trap.

"Voting has finally enabled a breakthrough and breakout from the past's pitfalls," he told AFP.

"The road ahead is now open to tackle the global plastics crisis poisoning our planet and our bodies."

No date was set for a third round of talks aimed at sealing the deal.

Panamanian delegate Kirving Lanas Ramos told AFP: "Now it's time to work. It's very important to start as soon as possible, but with new approaches or new strategies to finally get into more constructive and productive discussions."

Henri Bourgeois-Costa, from the Tara Ocean Foundation, said there was "a tiny bit of success", as the vote confirmed the number of countries "fighting against the treaty is actually very, very, very small".

EU nations back chemical recycling for plastic bottles
Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Feb 6, 2026 - European nations voted Friday to allow for chemical recycling to play a larger role in the production of plastic bottles, overcoming reservations about the energy-intensive technology.

Under EU rules, single-use plastic bottles need to contain at least 25 percent of recycled plastic -- with the share set to increase to 30 percent by 2030.

Currently only plastic recycled through mechanical techniques, which involve washing, shredding and remelting the stuff, can be used towards the quota.

But representatives for the European Union's 27 member states voted to extend the same benefit to chemically recycled plastics.

The vote follows a proposal put forward by the European Commission aimed at supporting investment in the plastic recycling sector, which is struggling against competition from China and other parts of Asia.

The change "will benefit the plastics industry, they now have consistent and clarified rules to calculate, verify and report the recycled content", said Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, a spokeswoman for the European Commission.

She defined the vote as a "first milestone for defining rules for chemical recycling at EU-level".

Brussels believes that chemical recycling can help the re-use of certain challenging types of packaging, such as yoghurt containers.

But environmental groups complain that the process, which involves heating plastics to high temperatures to recycle them, is energy intensive, more polluting than mechanical techniques and could serve as a fig leaf for companies to continue producing more plastics.

The vote "sets (a) dangerous precedent for greenwashing around recycled content", campaign group Zero Waste Europe said in a statement.

A commission source said there was "strong pressure from industry" to back chemical recycling despite doubts about its benefits.

"We see many pilot projects, but at the industrial level, we're not there yet," the source said.

Europe's recycling sector is under severe pressure, due to abundant supply of cheap plastics as global production continues to rise.

More than half of plastics produced worldwide -- 57 percent -- come from Asia, with 35 percent coming from China.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
UK unveils first plan to tackle 'forever chemicals'
 London (AFP) Feb 3, 2026
 Britain unveiled Tuesday its first-ever plan to tackle "forever chemicals" and reduce the risks they pose to health and the environment. PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of some 10,000 human-manufactured chemicals used in everything from pizza boxes to cookware, to waterproof clothing. They take an extremely long time to break down - earning them their "forever" nickname - and instead build up in the environment. There is growing evidence their widespread use has cr ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA

 NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Autophage rocket concept wins EU prize for debris free launch technology

 SpaceX eyes IPO timed to planet alignment and Musk birthday: report

 NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 NASA Testing Advances Space Nuclear Propulsion Capabilities
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
FROTH AND BUBBLE
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Scaling rules for metamaterials promise better implants and safer devices

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.