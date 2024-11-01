24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 AI prosthetic arm speed shapes sense of body ownership in VR
illustration only

AI prosthetic arm speed shapes sense of body ownership in VR

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 16, 2026
 When prosthetic limbs move on their own, they promise powerful assistance but can also feel alien to the person using them. Researchers at Toyohashi University of Technology have now shown that the speed of an autonomous prosthetic arm critically shapes how strongly it is experienced as part of the body, as well as how usable and socially acceptable it seems when tested in virtual reality.

The team used a virtual reality setup in which participants embodied an avatar whose left forearm was replaced by a robotic prosthetic arm. In this scenario, the prosthetic forearm flexed automatically toward a target rather than being driven directly by the user's commands. By presenting this reaching task repeatedly while systematically varying the arm's movement duration, the researchers could isolate how different speeds influence embodiment and impressions of the robot.

Movement duration was adjusted across six levels, ranging from a very rapid 125 milliseconds to a slow 4 seconds. After each condition, participants provided ratings of body ownership, which reflects how much the prosthetic felt like part of their own body, and sense of agency, which captures how much they felt in control of the movement. They also evaluated usability using the System Usability Scale and judged the robot's social characteristics with the Robotic Social Attributes Scale, including competence, warmth, and discomfort.

A clear pattern emerged from these tests. When the arm moved at a moderate speed corresponding to about 1 second of movement duration, participants reported the highest levels of body ownership, sense of agency, and usability. This speed is close to natural human reaching movements, suggesting that matching everyday motor patterns helps an autonomous prosthesis feel more like a genuine limb and less like an external machine.

At the extremes, embodiment and usability suffered. In the fastest condition at 125 milliseconds and in the slowest condition at 4 seconds, ratings of body ownership, agency, and usability all dropped significantly. These findings indicate that both overly hasty and sluggish autonomous motions can make a prosthetic limb feel less like part of the body and more like an awkward or unsettling tool, even when its goal is clear.

Social impressions of the prosthetic arm also depended on speed. Perceived competence was higher at moderate and slightly faster movement speeds, aligning with the idea that swift, efficient actions can make a robot appear capable. However, discomfort ratings peaked under the fastest movement condition, highlighting a tradeoff between efficiency and ease of acceptance. Warmth, another social attribute, showed no strong dependence on speed, implying that timing alone does not make the arm seem more or less friendly.

The study adds to earlier work showing that autonomous body movements are more acceptable when their goals and intentions are easy to understand. Here, by holding the task goal constant and varying only movement duration, the researchers demonstrated that timing itself is a powerful design parameter for future AI enabled prostheses. Simply pushing for maximum speed and precision may not be sufficient if the resulting behavior clashes with users' expectations for how their own bodies should move.

These insights extend beyond prosthetic arms to a wider class of technologies that augment or extend the human body. Supernumerary robotic limbs, exoskeletons, and wearable robots all rely on coordinated interactions with the user and often perform semi-autonomous actions. Designing their motion profiles to align with human movement patterns could support stronger embodiment, better usability, and more positive social impressions in daily life.

Looking to the future, the researchers plan to investigate how long-term experience changes embodiment of autonomous robotic body parts. People often come to experience familiar tools as if they were extensions of their own bodies, and similar adaptation might occur with fast and accurate robotic limbs through continuous use. Over time, behaviors that initially felt too quick or too independent could become normal and easier to accept.

The work also underscores the importance of virtual reality as a testbed for emerging prosthetic technologies. VR allows scientists to simulate advanced control strategies and hardware configurations that are not yet widely available, while carefully manipulating individual factors such as movement speed. This approach makes it possible to evaluate psychological responses, acceptance, and design requirements ahead of large-scale deployment in clinical and everyday settings.

Research Report: Movement speed of an autonomous prosthetic limb shapes embodiment, usability and robotic social attributes in virtual reality

Related Links
 Toyohashi University of Technology
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 17, 2026
 Researchers working on the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) experiment have developed a Unity-based virtual reality system that immersively visualizes detector geometry and event information. The new framework is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional visualization tools and provide a three-dimensional, interactive view of complex neutrino detector data. The VR application is tightly aligned with the JUNO detector's geometric descriptions and event records generated by ... read more
TECH SPACE
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

 International crew takes off for space station

 Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA

 Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
TECH SPACE
Macron calls Musk 'an oversubsidised guy', prompting retort

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
TECH SPACE
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
TECH SPACE
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
TECH SPACE
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
TECH SPACE
JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space

 Hologram method boosts 3D image sharpness fivefold

 AI prosthetic arm speed shapes sense of body ownership in VR

 Extreme heat flips strength rules for pure metals
TECH SPACE
Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets

 JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system

 Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes

 Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks
TECH SPACE
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters