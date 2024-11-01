24/7 Space News
EPIDEMICS
 WHO urges US to share Covid origins intel

WHO urges US to share Covid origins intel

By Robin MILLARD
 Geneva (AFP) Feb 11, 2026

The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged Washington to share any intelligence it may be withholding on the Covid-19 pandemic's origins, despite the United States quitting the WHO.

The global catastrophe killed an estimated 20 million people, according to the UN health agency, while shredding economies, crippling health systems and turning people's lives upside-down.

The first cases were detected in Wuhan in China in late 2019, and understanding where the SARS-CoV-2 virus came from is seen as key to preventing future pandemics.

On his first day back in office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump handed the WHO his country's one-year withdrawal notice, which cited "the organisation's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Trump's administration has officially embraced the theory that the virus leaked from a virology laboratory in Wuhan.

But the WHO said Washington did not hand over any Covid origins intelligence before marching out the organisation's door.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that some countries have publicly said "they have intelligence about the origins -- especially the US".

Therefore, several months ago, the UN health agency wrote to senior officials in the United States, urging them to "share any intelligence information that they have", he told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We haven't received any information," Tedros lamented.

"We hope they will share, because we haven't still concluded the Covid origins," and "knowing what happened could help us to prevent the next" pandemic.

The WHO's investigations have proved inconclusive, pending further evidence, with all hypotheses still on the table.

Tedros asked any government which had intelligence on the Covid-19 pandemic's origins to share the information so that the WHO will be able to reach a conclusion.

- Critical information 'obstructed' -

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's epidemic and pandemic threat management chief, said: "We continue to follow up with all governments that have said that they have intelligence reports, the US included.

"We don't have those reports to date," she said, other than those in the public domain.

As the US notice countdown expired on January 22, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the WHO had "obstructed the timely and accurate sharing of critical information that could have saved American lives".

They also claimed the WHO had "tarnished and trashed everything that America has done for it".

"The reverse is true," the WHO said in reply.

The WHO constitution does not include a withdrawal clause.

But the United States reserved the right to withdraw when it joined the WHO in 1948 -- on condition of giving one year's notice and meeting its financial obligations in full for that fiscal year.

The notice period has now expired but Washington has still not paid its 2024 or 2025 dues, owing around $260 million, according to data published by the WHO.

Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EPIDEMICS
Penguins queue in Paris zoo for their bird flu jabs
 Paris, France (AFP) Dec 5, 2025
 A curious seagull strolled nonchalantly through the penguin enclosure at a zoo in Paris. It looked harmless enough but the seagull could pose an existential threat to the penguins with a devastating bird flu outbreak killing hundreds of millions of birds across the world over the last few years. That is why 41 Humboldt penguins were queued up near their pool in the Paris Zoological Park on a cold December morning at the start of influenza season. A zookeeper whispered some reassuring words ... read more
EPIDEMICS
Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February

 Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts

 NASA Heat Shield Technology Enables Space Industry Growth

 Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
EPIDEMICS
Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station

 NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test

 SpaceX grounds Falcon 9 missions, could impact ISS launch
EPIDEMICS
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim

 New clues to Mars habitability in discovery of ancient beach

 Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
EPIDEMICS
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
EPIDEMICS
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
EPIDEMICS
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand

 Latam-GPT: a Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias

 UAE's G42 says joining $1 bn AI project in Vietnam
EPIDEMICS
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks

 Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry

 Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems
EPIDEMICS
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.