24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Valen array advances multi-mission sensing tech
illustration only

Valen array advances multi-mission sensing tech

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 17, 2026
 Northrop Grumman has introduced Valen, a new multifunction active electronically scanned array that the company describes as a generational leap in sensing technology for U.S. and allied forces. The wideband array is designed to deliver enhanced situational awareness and a tactical edge across crewed and uncrewed platforms operating from the atmosphere to space.

Valen combines radar, electronic warfare and communications functions within a single lightweight, compact and affordable array. Its reduced size, weight and power profile is intended to support both integration into newly designed systems and rapid modernization of existing platforms, while freeing up capacity for other mission equipment.

The system is funded entirely by Northrop Grumman as a company innovation effort and builds on multiple generations of combat proven AESA technology fielded across air and other domains. The company positions Valen as the next step in a long-running lineage of electronically steered sensors that have been refined through extensive operational use.

Northrop Grumman has digitally designed and 3D printed Valen, a production approach that is meant to shorten manufacturing timelines and support faster delivery to the field. The company links this digital thread and advanced fabrication to its goal of delivering capabilities at what it calls the speed of innovation.

Performance is driven in part by techniques developed at the Northrop Grumman Microelectronics Center, where many different semiconductor components are combined into a single micro sized package. This advanced packaging allows the device to operate faster, stay cooler and use less power within a smaller physical footprint, supporting both performance and survivability aims.

Valen is built to open architecture standards so that its hardware and software can host and integrate advanced sensor capabilities developed across Northrop Grumman. This open systems approach is intended to make it easier to add new modes, upgrade processing and adapt to evolving mission requirements through rapid updates over the life of the system.

As an AESA, Valen uses a digitally controlled array of antennas and sensors to rapidly steer energy and collect data in multiple directions without mechanical movement. This enables fast detection, tracking and imaging of targets while supporting multi mission operations such as surveillance, electronic attack and secure communications within the same aperture.

The company has already flight tested Valen on its own CRJ 700 aircraft to demonstrate performance in a realistic operating environment. These tests form part of the path toward offering the array for integration on a range of platforms, including aircraft and potentially space based systems, where size, weight and power constraints are critical.

Krys Moen, vice president of advanced mission capabilities at Northrop Grumman, said the design aims squarely at the needs of operators in complex theaters. "Our warfighters require advanced situational awareness no matter what platform they're operating. Valen's design embodies the future of warfare integrating cutting edge technology, adaptability and affordability to enable quick decision making and effective mission execution. Valen's compact, lightweight design cuts production time, delivering a highly capable product to the field faster."

Northrop Grumman describes Valen as part of a broader portfolio of advanced sensing solutions that support defense and security missions worldwide. The company notes that its wider efforts in aerospace and defense technology focus on equipping customers with capabilities to connect and protect global assets and support human exploration activities.

Related Links
 Northrop Grumman
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 03, 2026
 Lockheed Martin has delivered the first Sentinel A4 radar from the second Low Rate Initial Production tranche to the US Army, marking a key step toward full rate production of the new air and missile defense sensor. The radar recently completed the first phase of Initial Operational Test and Evaluation, which is designed to assess performance in representative operational scenarios and reduce risk before the system enters large scale manufacturing. Company officials describe Sentinel A4 as a ... read more
TECH SPACE
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

 International crew takes off for space station

 Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA

 Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
TECH SPACE
xAI sees key staff exits, Musk promises moon factories

 Exolaunch to deploy five satellites on Spectrum mission from Norway

 UK backs new electric propulsion hub for satellite engines

 India's tougher AI social media rules spark censorship fears
TECH SPACE
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
TECH SPACE
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
TECH SPACE
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
TECH SPACE
Valen array advances multi-mission sensing tech

 NGA taps Vantor for AI change detection from space

 Junk to high-tech: India bets on e-waste for critical minerals

 SatService to supply Q V band satcom ground station for Bundeswehr university
TECH SPACE
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets

 JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system

 Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
TECH SPACE
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters