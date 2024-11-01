Valen array advances multi-mission sensing tech



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 17, 2026



Northrop Grumman has introduced Valen, a new multifunction active electronically scanned array that the company describes as a generational leap in sensing technology for U.S. and allied forces. The wideband array is designed to deliver enhanced situational awareness and a tactical edge across crewed and uncrewed platforms operating from the atmosphere to space.

Valen combines radar, electronic warfare and communications functions within a single lightweight, compact and affordable array. Its reduced size, weight and power profile is intended to support both integration into newly designed systems and rapid modernization of existing platforms, while freeing up capacity for other mission equipment.

The system is funded entirely by Northrop Grumman as a company innovation effort and builds on multiple generations of combat proven AESA technology fielded across air and other domains. The company positions Valen as the next step in a long-running lineage of electronically steered sensors that have been refined through extensive operational use.

Northrop Grumman has digitally designed and 3D printed Valen, a production approach that is meant to shorten manufacturing timelines and support faster delivery to the field. The company links this digital thread and advanced fabrication to its goal of delivering capabilities at what it calls the speed of innovation.

Performance is driven in part by techniques developed at the Northrop Grumman Microelectronics Center, where many different semiconductor components are combined into a single micro sized package. This advanced packaging allows the device to operate faster, stay cooler and use less power within a smaller physical footprint, supporting both performance and survivability aims.

Valen is built to open architecture standards so that its hardware and software can host and integrate advanced sensor capabilities developed across Northrop Grumman. This open systems approach is intended to make it easier to add new modes, upgrade processing and adapt to evolving mission requirements through rapid updates over the life of the system.

As an AESA, Valen uses a digitally controlled array of antennas and sensors to rapidly steer energy and collect data in multiple directions without mechanical movement. This enables fast detection, tracking and imaging of targets while supporting multi mission operations such as surveillance, electronic attack and secure communications within the same aperture.

The company has already flight tested Valen on its own CRJ 700 aircraft to demonstrate performance in a realistic operating environment. These tests form part of the path toward offering the array for integration on a range of platforms, including aircraft and potentially space based systems, where size, weight and power constraints are critical.

Krys Moen, vice president of advanced mission capabilities at Northrop Grumman, said the design aims squarely at the needs of operators in complex theaters. "Our warfighters require advanced situational awareness no matter what platform they're operating. Valen's design embodies the future of warfare integrating cutting edge technology, adaptability and affordability to enable quick decision making and effective mission execution. Valen's compact, lightweight design cuts production time, delivering a highly capable product to the field faster."

Northrop Grumman describes Valen as part of a broader portfolio of advanced sensing solutions that support defense and security missions worldwide. The company notes that its wider efforts in aerospace and defense technology focus on equipping customers with capabilities to connect and protect global assets and support human exploration activities.

Related Links

Northrop Grumman

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

