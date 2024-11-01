UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion



Sophie Jenkins



Dec 05, 2025



Pulsar Fusion and partners have tested what they describe as the largest space plasma engine yet fired in Britain, designed to provide high-thrust in-space propulsion for heavier satellites. The engine, which the company reports is roughly ten times larger than its previous plasma thrusters, was demonstrated at the University of Southampton on 29 January in a large vacuum chamber to replicate on-orbit conditions.

The project received partial funding from the UK Space Agency as part of a broader collaboration focused on advanced propulsion systems for future spacecraft. As launch providers increase lift capability, Pulsar Fusion expects orbital payloads to grow and sees demand rising for propulsion units that can manoeuvre and maintain larger satellites once they separate from their launch vehicles. The company now intends to supply these high-power plasma engines to satellite manufacturers developing larger spacecraft platforms for operations in Earth orbit and beyond.

Head of Operations at Pulsar Fusion, Dr James Lambert, explained that once a satellite is released from its launch vehicle it must rely on an onboard propulsion system to reach its operational orbit and maintain position. "Launch companies such as Space X continue to place their client's satellites into Orbit, but once a satellite is released from the rocket, it is on its own and requires a dedicated propulsion system to navigate into its correct orbit and stay there.

"These engines are very different to the fiery rockets that are used in launches. They have to work reliably in the vacuum of space and remain in operation for many years.

"Satellites are getting bigger and therefore they need bigger engines. The problem is that due to the fact that scientists need to be able to test and qualify these extremely complex, super hot plasma firing thrusters on Earth, and they can only be tested in a very high vacuum and operate at several million degrees.

"There are very few companies able to manufacture and properly test such engines. The UK has key scientific talent specialising in this plasma technology. Pulsar supported the Space Agency, has an outstanding track record in this kind or work".

Pulsar Fusion founder Richard Dinan said the successful firing could support new commercial opportunities in satellite propulsion for the company and for the UK. Dinan noted interest from international satellite manufacturers who have been tracking the development of the large plasma engine and its potential role in future spacecraft platforms. "This opens up an important business opportunity for Pulsar and the UK. We have been in conversations with global satellite manufacturers who have been keenly monitoring our progress.

"When it comes to plasma physics, Britain is very much still a centre for excellence and must fight to remain so. We are delighted with this result and this technology should keep our scientists employed for many years to come."

