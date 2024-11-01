24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 TanDEM X marks 15 years mapping Earth in 3D
illustration only

TanDEM X marks 15 years mapping Earth in 3D

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 19, 2025

Exactly 15 years ago, in December 2010, the German TanDEM-X mission began routine radar imaging of Earth to produce a global digital elevation model, launching a long-running Earth observation program. Over six years, data from the twin radar satellites were processed into a consistent, high-precision digital elevation model that covers all land surfaces on the planet. This elevation model has since been adopted as a global topographic reference.

DLR Chair of the Executive Board Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla highlighted the strategic importance of this capability for public authorities and industry. "TanDEM-X demonstrates the critical importance of continuous and comprehensive Earth observation for both the public sector and the economy. The mission also showcases Germany's expertise in the use of satellite-based radar technology as well as data processing and analysis. Space-based data is indispensable for informed decision-making - from disaster management and infrastructure planning to questions of sustainable development. With its first-class and consistent datasets, TanDEM-X helps to effectively support industry, public administrations and other public stakeholders such as local authorities. In light of the current geopolitical situation, it is vital to further expand these capabilities."

TanDEM-X is built around two satellites: TerraSAR-X, launched on 15 June 2007, and TanDEM-X, launched on 21 June 2010. After launch, TanDEM-X initially flew at a separation of about 20 kilometers behind TerraSAR-X while engineers calibrated the system. In October 2010, controllers maneuvered the pair into a close formation just a few hundred meters apart, which was the most demanding phase of the mission. The team then tested and adjusted the interferometric operation, in which one satellite transmits radar pulses to Earth while both satellites receive the reflected signals.

At the DLR site in Oberpfaffenhofen, specialists convert the interferometric measurements into three-dimensional elevation data and assemble them into a global product. The TanDEM-X digital elevation model has an absolute vertical accuracy on the order of one meter on a grid of 12 by 12 meters. The first global dataset was released in 2016 and is available as the Copernicus DEM through the European Space Agency. At an anniversary event on 11 December 2025 hosted by the DLR Microwaves and Radar Institute, DLR Divisional Board Member for Space Anke Pagels-Kerp emphasized the broad use of the data. "With TanDEM-X, we have achieved - together with partners from the private sector - a technological milestone in radar remote sensing. The mission's 3D radar data is being used across research, commercial applications and the security sector. This versatility underlines the major societal benefits of this mission."

Although TanDEM-X was originally designed for a mission life of about five years, fuel reserves and the condition of the hardware have allowed extended operations. Continued acquisitions have provided additional global coverages that track changes in topography over time. These multi-temporal datasets are used to derive "DEM Change Maps," which DLR makes available via its Geoservice. From early 2026, a separate digital elevation model based on data collected between 2017 and 2020 will be accessible through the TanDEM-X Science System. Airbus Defence and Space distributes commercial products from the mission, and ministries including the German Federal Ministry of Defence use the data. More than 6500 researchers worldwide have employed TanDEM-X products in scientific studies.

Scientific applications of TanDEM-X data span a wide range of geoscience and environmental topics. Researchers have quantified global glacier mass loss and tracked shifts in the grounding lines of outlet glaciers in Antarctica. Radar measurements have also been used to monitor growth and structure in major crops such as wheat, rice, and maize. The dataset has supported the production of a global forest versus non-forest classification, monitoring of managed forests, and a global map of surface water runoff. Analysts have also derived a global urban footprint that characterizes settlement patterns at high spatial resolution.

To maintain German radar Earth observation capabilities beyond TanDEM-X, DLR is developing concepts for a successor system. A key objective is to increase the accuracy of future global elevation models. Alberto Moreira, Director of the DLR Microwaves and Radar Institute, noted that the bar for any follow-on mission is high. "TanDEM-X has far exceeded all expectations, setting the bar correspondingly high for a successor mission. With the multistatic radar system MirrorSAR, which has proven to be particularly well suited, we aim to create a terrain model with an accuracy an order of magnitude higher than that of TanDEM-X. There is an equally great need for a new, more precise 3D image of Earth to keep pace with the rapidly improving quality of navigation and remote sensing data. While the resolution of remote sensing imagery is now at the metre scale, the most accurate global 3D dataset - the TanDEM-X digital elevation model - still has a grid resolution of twelve metres."

The MirrorSAR concept uses one main satellite that illuminates the target region and several companion satellites that function only as receivers. These receiver satellites forward the recorded signals to the main spacecraft. Because the receivers do not need a full radar transmitter system, their design can be simplified. This approach is compatible with small New Space platforms that are cheaper to build and launch, which could lower the cost of a future multistatic radar constellation.

Related Links
 German Aerospace Center DLR
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Maintaining the Gold Standard: The Future of Landsat Calibration and Validation
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Dec 17, 2025
 The Landsat Calibration and Validation (Cal/Val) group helps uphold Landsat's reputation as the gold standard of satellite imagery. They ensure that the Operational Land Imager (OLI) and the Thermal Infrared Sensor (TIRS) aboard Landsats 8 and 9 provide high-quality scientific measurements to users around the world. In 2025, the Cal/Val group contributed over 60 pages to the second edition of "Comprehensive Remote Sensing" (Kaita et. al, 2026), organizing content from NASA, USGS, academia, and industry ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
EARTH OBSERVATION
Space shuttle design study maps path to breakthrough inventions

 Neutron Hungry Hippo fairing completes qualification ahead of first launch

 EU dismisses 'completely crazy statements' after Musk attack

 Sea based rocket net recovery platform enters service for Chinese reusable launchers
EARTH OBSERVATION
Maven stays silent after routine pass behind Mars

 Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals

 NASA JPL Unveils Rover Operations Center for Moon, Mars Missions

 Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history
EARTH OBSERVATION
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 China prepares Qingzhou cargo ship for low cost resupply flights

 Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap
EARTH OBSERVATION
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites

 Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions

 Private capital targets mission-critical software power and platforms in new space economy

 Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group
EARTH OBSERVATION
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes

 New quantum chemistry method to unlock secrets of advanced materials
EARTH OBSERVATION
Evolution study finds history and environment shifts can steer species in very different directions

 Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like

 Philosopher argues AI consciousness may remain unknowable

 The bacteria that wont wake up found in spacecraft cleanrooms
EARTH OBSERVATION
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.