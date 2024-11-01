Momentus to flight test 3D printed fuel tank on Vigoride 7



Momentus Inc. has developed an additively manufactured metal fuel tank that will undergo flight testing on the companys Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle in orbit. The tank, produced in collaboration with Velo3D, is intended as a space-rated component for use on future missions.

The tank was designed by Momentus and manufactured using Velo3Ds metal 3D printing systems. The companies used Velo3Ds integrated print preparation, hardware, and quality assurance tools to build optimized internal features and geometries that are difficult to produce with traditional manufacturing. Momentus is targeting use of this approach to supply fuel tanks for commercial and government spacecraft, a hardware class that is typically high cost and subject to long lead times.

Momentus describes the program as part of a wider shift toward additive manufacturing for mission-critical spacecraft components. The company views the new tank design as a step toward reducing production timelines and enabling configurations that support performance in demanding space environments.

Testing an additively manufactured fuel tank on Vigoride-7 is a major achievement for Momentus and a testament to the strength of our partnership with Velo3D, said John Rood, Chief Executive Officer of Momentus. Additive manufacturing opens new possibilities for spacecraft design and production, and this successful demonstration paves the way for broader adoption across our future missions.

Momentus is pushing the boundaries of whats possible in space transportation, and were proud to support their vision with our technology, said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. Our additive manufacturing platform enables aerospace innovators to design without compromise, and this fuel tank is a perfect example of how advanced manufacturing can deliver performance and reliability in space.

The Vigoride-7 mission is the next planned flight of the companys Orbital Service Vehicle, which provides in-space transportation and hosted payload services. By integrating additively manufactured tanks into its supply chain, Momentus aims to reduce costs, shorten development cycles, and increase the resilience of its spacecraft systems on future missions.

