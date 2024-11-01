Momentus to flight test 3D printed fuel tank on Vigoride 7

The tank was designed by Momentus and manufactured using Velo3Ds metal 3D printing systems. The companies used Velo3Ds integrated print preparation, hardware, and quality assurance tools to build optimized internal features and geometries that are difficult to produce with traditional manufacturing. Momentus is targeting use of this approach to supply fuel tanks for commercial and government spacecraft, a hardware class that is typically high cost and subject to long lead times.
Momentus describes the program as part of a wider shift toward additive manufacturing for mission-critical spacecraft components. The company views the new tank design as a step toward reducing production timelines and enabling configurations that support performance in demanding space environments.
Testing an additively manufactured fuel tank on Vigoride-7 is a major achievement for Momentus and a testament to the strength of our partnership with Velo3D, said John Rood, Chief Executive Officer of Momentus. Additive manufacturing opens new possibilities for spacecraft design and production, and this successful demonstration paves the way for broader adoption across our future missions.
Momentus is pushing the boundaries of whats possible in space transportation, and were proud to support their vision with our technology, said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. Our additive manufacturing platform enables aerospace innovators to design without compromise, and this fuel tank is a perfect example of how advanced manufacturing can deliver performance and reliability in space.
The Vigoride-7 mission is the next planned flight of the companys Orbital Service Vehicle, which provides in-space transportation and hosted payload services. By integrating additively manufactured tanks into its supply chain, Momentus aims to reduce costs, shorten development cycles, and increase the resilience of its spacecraft systems on future missions.
Related Links
Momentus Inc.
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ESA reaches new benchmark in autonomous formation flying
Hydrogen peroxide thruster qualifies for ESA launcher attitude control
China launches twin Shijian-29 satellites to test space-target detection tech
Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race
AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management
China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight
Japan's flagship H3 rocket fails to launch satellite
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4750-4762: See You on the Other Side of the Sun
Wind-Sculpted Landscapes: Investigating the Martian Megaripple 'Hazyview'
NASA team presses MAVEN recovery before Mars solar conjunction
Perseverance rover cleared for long distance Mars exploration
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
|
Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia
Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
India space agency launches its heaviest satellite
Space ground fluid AI framework targets satellite powered 6G edge intelligence
Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
Deep Arctic gas hydrate mounds host ultra deep cold seep ecosystem
Joint ground- and space-based observations reveal Saturn-mass rogue planet
Hubble pinpoints asteroid smash ups in nearby Fomalhaut system
Evolution study finds history and environment shifts can steer species in very different directions
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters