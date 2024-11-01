24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Momentus to flight test 3D printed fuel tank on Vigoride 7
illustration only

Momentus to flight test 3D printed fuel tank on Vigoride 7

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 06, 2026

Momentus Inc. has developed an additively manufactured metal fuel tank that will undergo flight testing on the companys Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle in orbit. The tank, produced in collaboration with Velo3D, is intended as a space-rated component for use on future missions.

The tank was designed by Momentus and manufactured using Velo3Ds metal 3D printing systems. The companies used Velo3Ds integrated print preparation, hardware, and quality assurance tools to build optimized internal features and geometries that are difficult to produce with traditional manufacturing. Momentus is targeting use of this approach to supply fuel tanks for commercial and government spacecraft, a hardware class that is typically high cost and subject to long lead times.

Momentus describes the program as part of a wider shift toward additive manufacturing for mission-critical spacecraft components. The company views the new tank design as a step toward reducing production timelines and enabling configurations that support performance in demanding space environments.

Testing an additively manufactured fuel tank on Vigoride-7 is a major achievement for Momentus and a testament to the strength of our partnership with Velo3D, said John Rood, Chief Executive Officer of Momentus. Additive manufacturing opens new possibilities for spacecraft design and production, and this successful demonstration paves the way for broader adoption across our future missions.

Momentus is pushing the boundaries of whats possible in space transportation, and were proud to support their vision with our technology, said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. Our additive manufacturing platform enables aerospace innovators to design without compromise, and this fuel tank is a perfect example of how advanced manufacturing can deliver performance and reliability in space.

The Vigoride-7 mission is the next planned flight of the companys Orbital Service Vehicle, which provides in-space transportation and hosted payload services. By integrating additively manufactured tanks into its supply chain, Momentus aims to reduce costs, shorten development cycles, and increase the resilience of its spacecraft systems on future missions.

Related Links
 Momentus Inc.
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures
 Boston MA (SPX) Jan 01, 2026
 MIT researchers have developed a new method for designing 3D structures that can be transformed from a flat configuration into their curved, fully formed shape with only a single pull of a string. This technique could enable the rapid deployment of a temporary field hospital at the site of a disaster such as a devastating tsunami - a situation where quick medical action is essential to save lives. The researchers' approach converts a user-specified 3D structure into a flat shape composed of interc ... read more
TECH SPACE
ESA reaches new benchmark in autonomous formation flying

 Hydrogen peroxide thruster qualifies for ESA launcher attitude control

 China launches twin Shijian-29 satellites to test space-target detection tech

 Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race
TECH SPACE
AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management

 China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight

 Japan's flagship H3 rocket fails to launch satellite

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
TECH SPACE
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4750-4762: See You on the Other Side of the Sun

 Wind-Sculpted Landscapes: Investigating the Martian Megaripple 'Hazyview'

 NASA team presses MAVEN recovery before Mars solar conjunction

 Perseverance rover cleared for long distance Mars exploration
TECH SPACE
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
TECH SPACE
Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia

 Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks

 Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning

 K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
TECH SPACE
India space agency launches its heaviest satellite

 Space ground fluid AI framework targets satellite powered 6G edge intelligence

 Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics

 Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
TECH SPACE
Deep Arctic gas hydrate mounds host ultra deep cold seep ecosystem

 Joint ground- and space-based observations reveal Saturn-mass rogue planet

 Hubble pinpoints asteroid smash ups in nearby Fomalhaut system

 Evolution study finds history and environment shifts can steer species in very different directions
TECH SPACE
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.