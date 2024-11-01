China launches twin Shijian-29 satellites to test space-target detection tech

Designated Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B, the satellites are described by Chinese authorities as platforms for "related new technology verification for space target detection," a term typically associated with on-orbit sensing, tracking and characterization of objects in space. While detailed technical specifications have not been released, the dual-satellite configuration suggests experiments that may involve coordinated observations, relative navigation or formation-flying techniques to improve space object surveillance performance.
The Shijian ("Practice") series is one of China's longest-running experimental satellite lines, used to validate new sensors, propulsion systems, data links and space-environment technologies before they transition into fully operational programs. Earlier Shijian and related Shiyan missions have carried payloads for space debris detection, space environment monitoring and proximity operations, illustrating how China uses technology-test spacecraft to incrementally build a more capable space situational awareness infrastructure.
Space-target detection technologies can include optical imaging, infrared sensors and radar or laser ranging systems designed to locate and characterize satellites and debris across a range of orbits. Data from such missions can feed collision-avoidance systems, improve catalog accuracy and, in some cases, support national security applications that require detailed knowledge of foreign space assets.
The Long March 7A launcher used for the flight is a three-stage, medium-to-heavy class rocket tailored for high-energy orbits, including geostationary transfer and other demanding trajectories. Its use from Wenchang, China's newest coastal spaceport, allows higher-performance flight paths over open ocean and reflects an ongoing shift of China's most advanced missions to the Hainan site.
With the successful arrival of Shijian-29A and 29B in their target orbit, China closes out 2025 by reinforcing its emphasis on technology verification missions that underpin long-term plans for a more resilient, better-informed presence in space. As with many of the country's experimental satellites, further details about the payload suite, orbital behavior and specific objectives are expected to emerge gradually through tracking data and official releases over the coming months.
Related Links
Microsatellite Innovation Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China launches twin Shijian-29 satellites to test space-target detection tech
Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit
Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system
Hydrogen from ethanol reforming mapped as aviation fuel-cell pathway
Europe's Ariane 6 rocket puts EU navigation satellites in orbit
Southern Launch to host INNOSPACE missions from South Australian spaceports
Rocket Lab completes first dedicated JAXA mission with Electron launch
HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone
GoMars model simulates Martian dust storms to improve mission safety
Maven stays silent after routine pass behind Mars
Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
|
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions
Private capital targets mission-critical software power and platforms in new space economy
AST BlueBird 6 enters orbit as record low Earth orbit cellular array
SSC ground stations to support NASA PExT wideband Ka band test
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures
Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge
Deep Arctic gas hydrate mounds host ultra deep cold seep ecosystem
Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits
Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like
Ultra hot super Earth shows dense atmosphere over magma ocean
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters