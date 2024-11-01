Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 22, 2025



Planet Labs has released the first light image from its Pelican 6 Earth imaging satellite, highlighting Lhasa Gonggar International Airport in Tibet, China, and demonstrating the new spacecraft's imaging performance.

The Pelican 6 satellite is part of Planet's Pelican constellation, a fleet of next generation Earth observation spacecraft designed to capture high resolution imagery with rapid revisit and broad global coverage. First light images are mission benchmarks that verify sensor calibration, imaging chain integrity, and ground processing workflows early in a satellite's operational life.

In the released image, the airport and surrounding terrain are shown in detailed contrast, with clarity sufficient to distinguish runways, terminal buildings, and nearby topographic features. Planet says the image reflects instrument performance across multiple spectral bands used in its standard analytic products.

Planet's Pelican series is intended to support a range of commercial and government use cases, including infrastructure monitoring, land use change detection, disaster response, and environmental assessment. Data from Pelican 6 will join imagery from prior Pelican satellites in Planet's analytic platform, enabling frequent updates for customers requiring near real time Earth observation.

First light imagery is generally acquired soon after spacecraft commissioning, offering operators and customers a first operational view of sensor performance over known ground targets. These images are often used to refine geolocation alignment, radiometric calibration, and image processing pipelines.

The Pelican constellation operates in low Earth orbit with a sun synchronous trajectory, enabling daily revisit frequencies over midlatitude regions. Rapid revisit is a key capability for customers tracking dynamic environmental or economic events, whether related to agriculture, urban growth, or resource management.

Planet's data subscription services provide access to analytic products derived from raw satellite imagery, including orthorectified mosaics, change detection layers, and custom analytics for specialized clients.

