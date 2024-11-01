Swiss probing infant formula after babies show symptoms

"Several cases of symptoms in babies have been reported to the authorities in recent days," the Swiss food safety authority said in a statement sent to AFP.
Investigations are under way "to determine whether there is a link with the consumption of the recalled products", it said, adding that initial results were expected by the end of the week.
The goal, the statement said, was to "trace the contaminated raw material from a Chinese company through international production and supply chains" and "identify all affected products in Switzerland" in order to "remove them from the market".
The move follows the recall in dozens of countries of infant formula that could be contaminated by the cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Swiss food giant Nestle issued the first recall in December, after detecting the possible presence of cereulide in some of its batches.
In January, it carried out a large-scale recall affecting more than 60 countries, followed by a cascade of similar announcements by other infant formula manufacturers, including Danone and Lactalis.
Earlier this month, European authorities imposed stricter limits on acceptable levels of cereulide in formula, triggering a new wave of product recalls.
The recall of potentially contaminated infant formula has heaped scrutiny on Chinese firm Cabio Biotech, the supplier of an ingredient used in infant formula which is suspected of being tainted.
Cabio Biotech, whose headquarters are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, is one of the world's largest producers of ARA -- a fatty acid used primarily in baby formula and food products.
Cereulide was discovered in ARA manufactured by Cabio Biotech.
noo/nl/rjm/phz
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts
NASA Heat Shield Technology Enables Space Industry Growth
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires
NASA delays Moon mission over frigid weather
China sea launch boosts private rocket activity in 2026
Rocket Lab conducts second Electron mission in eight days to orbit Korean imaging satellite
Autophage rocket concept wins EU prize for debris free launch technology
New clues to Mars habitability in discovery of ancient beach
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
|
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks
Scaling rules for metamaterials promise better implants and safer devices
EU nations back chemical recycling for plastic bottles
Anthropic unveils new AI model as OpenAI rivalry heats up
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution
Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star
Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters