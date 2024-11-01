24/7 Space News
FARM NEWS
 Struggling farmers find hope in India co-operative

Struggling farmers find hope in India co-operative

By Julie FRAYSSE
 Nashik, India (AFP) Feb 18, 2026

Kiran Ramnath Waghchaure beams as he plucks deep-red grapes from his vines in India's Maharashtra state, one of thousands of farmers reaping the benefits of a cooperative bringing hope to a long-suffering sector.

Agriculture is the backbone of India's rural-driven economy, employing more than 700 million people. But the industry has been mired in crisis for decades, with slow?moving reforms and growing vulnerability to climate change.

Often burdened by debts and crop failure, more than 3,090 farmers killed themselves in Maharashtra between 2022 and 2024.

"This new variety is better suited to the climate," says Waghchaure, gesturing to the perfectly round, firm and sweet grapes that will soon be on European supermarket shelves thousands of kilometres away.

The 42?year?old credits Sahyadri Farms, a cooperative launched in 2011 by 110 small growers, which helps members cut costs and gain access to markets.

Today, Sahyadri Farms is India's leading exporter of grapes and a major supplier of tomatoes, mangoes and cashew nuts, processing 385,000 tonnes of produce last year.

More than 95 percent of its 30,000 members own less than a hectare of land.

- 'Compete internationally' -

"The biggest problem in Indian agriculture is the small size of farms," says Santosh Watpade, the cooperative's chief financial officer.

"A producer on his own cannot compete internationally. Joining forces is the only solution."

A trade deal with the United States announced this month angered Indian farmers' unions, who argued that a flood of cheap US imports would rob local producers of their livelihoods. It is not clear how the agreement would impact the cooperative.

"The farmer is at the centre of our model, which offers access to markets and long?term profitability," Watpade told AFP.

Waghchaure used to tend a two-hectare vegetable plot before joining Sahyadri Farms in 2012.

He now manages six hectares of vineyards, employing 15 workers and cashing in 4.5 to 5 million rupees ($50,000-$55,000) profit per year.

"My income has been rising," Waghchaure says, his eyes lighting up.

The cooperative's origins go back to farmer Vilas Shinde, who realised that producers "can achieve so much more" by working together, after he repeatedly failed to export his grapes, Watpade told AFP.

"He invested his own capital and reinvested everything he earned."

Pankaj Nathe joined Sahyadri Farms in the cooperative's early days, and now heads agricultural research and certification, developing grape varieties more resilient to erratic weather.

Seedless white Thompson grapes for years dominated Indian vineyards, but shifting weather patterns, including unexpected rain at the start of this year, now cause the berries to burst, sometimes wiping out entire harvests.

- Cash injection -

"We started planting new varieties better adapted to climate extremes and foreign consumer demand," Nathe said.

The cooperative, which also trains farmers on curbing excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides, has expanded its operations with the help of external investment.

Diane Jegam, South Asia director at Proparco -- a subsidiary of the French Development Agency (AFD) -- fell in love with the project during a visit to Sahyadri in 2022.

Later that year, Proparco joined a pool of investors who injected nearly $40 million into the cooperative.

The funds helped expand export markets, diversify crops, and finance a biogas plant and a microalgae facility for water recycling.

Around 6,500 staff -- 40 percent of whom are women -- sort, process and package fruits and vegetables in vast warehouses every day thanks to Proparco funds.

"It's an investment perfectly aligned with our goals -- protecting the planet and reducing inequalities by integrating smallholders and supporting farmer?led enterprises," Jegam told AFP.

The cash has "accelerated everything," Watpade said.

"Ensuring a decent income for farmers will help curb problems like suicide and ensure that the next generation stays in agriculture."

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
EU says Chinese levies on dairy products are 'unjustified'
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Feb 13, 2026
 Chinese levies on certain EU dairy products are "unjustified", Brussels said on Friday after Beijing imposed duties of up to 11.7 percent for five years. "We consider these measures to be unwarranted and unjustified. We do acknowledge that these duties in the final determination are substantially lower than those proposed at the provisional stage," EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said. "Nonetheless, we remain firmly of the view that these investigations should not have happened in the first place, ... read more
FARM NEWS
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

 International crew takes off for space station

 Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA

 Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
FARM NEWS
Macron calls Musk 'an oversubsidised guy', prompting retort

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
FARM NEWS
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
FARM NEWS
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
FARM NEWS
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
FARM NEWS
India court clears mega project on sensitive island

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space

 Hologram method boosts 3D image sharpness fivefold
FARM NEWS
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets

 JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system

 Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
FARM NEWS
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.