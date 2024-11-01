24/7 Space News
 Sateliot books Spanish Miura 5 launch for two next gen Trito satellites in 2027
by Hugo Ritmico
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Feb 18, 2026
 Sateliot and PLD Space have signed a commercial contract for the dedicated launch of Sateliot's first two Trito next generation 5G direct to device satellites on a Miura 5 rocket in 2027. The agreement covers placing both satellites, each with a mass of about 160 kilograms, into low Earth orbit on a mission operated entirely by PLD Space.

The deal is described as the first fully private Spanish space mission spanning the complete value chain from satellite manufacturing through launch, operations, and service delivery. It showcases the growing capabilities of Spain's commercial space sector and its ambition to play a larger role in global launch and satellite communications markets.

Sateliot selected Miura 5 for its ability to provide an independent dedicated launch tailored to the company's schedule and orbital requirements rather than relying on rideshare slots. Company officials say flying as a primary customer gives Sateliot more control over injection conditions and timing, which is critical for deploying its planned space infrastructure and securing an advantage over operators limited to shared manifests.

Miura 5 is PLD Space's two stage reusable orbital launcher designed for small satellites and developed, manufactured, and operated by the company in Spain. The vehicle is intended to offer reliable customized launch services while contributing to European efforts to secure independent access to space. PLD Space positions Miura 5 as a cornerstone of European technological sovereignty in space transportation.

Sateliot's Trito satellites are the firm's next generation 5G D2D platforms and are designed to significantly increase payload power and capacity for defense and security applications. The satellites will not only extend dual connectivity for Internet of Things devices but will also enable direct to device links in Europe that can support mobile units with data, voice, and video services over the 5G standard.

According to Sateliot, these new capabilities are aimed at critical missions in security, civil protection, and defense where resilient communications are essential. By combining terrestrial and satellite networks, the company intends to provide continuity of service in remote regions and in situations where ground infrastructure is unavailable or has failed, strengthening overall network resilience.

PLD Space co founder and Chief Business Development Officer Raul Verdu said the agreement marks a key milestone for both the Spanish and wider European space ecosystem. He noted that the partnership demonstrates how two national companies can work together to deliver vertically integrated solutions, from launch systems to satellite services, at a level of competitiveness that he described as unprecedented in the sector. Verdu emphasized that PLD Space's primary goal on the mission is to place Sateliot's satellites into their required orbit at the required time.

Sateliot co founder and CEO Jaume Sanpera said the launch deal meets the company's founding objectives of reinforcing national and European autonomy and sovereignty in space based communications. He added that partnering with a Spanish launch provider supports the Spain brand while ensuring Sateliot can offer global D2D connectivity in any scenario. Sanpera highlighted the enhanced capabilities for defense, security, and civil uses and the role of space based 5G links as a strategic backup when terrestrial networks cannot be relied upon.

Tweet

