24/7 Space News
INTERN DAILY
 Nigeria probes Temu over personal data misuse

Nigeria probes Temu over personal data misuse

by AFP Staff Writers
 Lagos (AFP) Feb 17, 2026

Nigeria's Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has launched an investigation into Chinese low-cost online shopping platform Temu for suspected violations of the west African country's privacy rules.

Temu, which has scored meteoric growth in recent years on the back of its cut-price offers, has been regularly criticised for its handling of its clients' personal data.

In a statement on Monday, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) chief Vincent Olantunji said the probe would seek to determine whether the Chinese platform's data-processing practices "may be in violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act) 2023".

That law stipulates that users' personal data must be processed in a manner fully guaranteeing their protection.

"The investigation into Temu was triggered by concerns around online surveillance through personal data processing, accountability, data minimisation requirement, transparency, duty of care and cross-border data transfer," the statement said.

According to the NDPC, Temu handles the personal data of around 12.7 million people in Nigeria out of its 70 million daily active users worldwide.

The Nigerian regulator also suggested that the probe could look into subcontractors involved in the data-processing chain.

"Processors who engage in processing activities on behalf of data controllers without verifying their compliance with the NDP Act may be liable," it added.

The NDPC did not provide a timeline for the inquiry nor the potential sanctions Temu might face if found to be in breach of the regulations.

Related Links
 Hospital and Medical News at InternDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
INTERN DAILY
AstraZeneca signs obesity drugs deal with Chinese firm
 London (AFP) Jan 30, 2026
 British drugs group AstraZeneca announced Friday a deal with the Chinese group CSPC Pharmaceutical to help develop and market CSPC's weight-loss injections. The agreement hands AstraZeneca exclusive global rights outside China for the drugs, according to a joint statement. CSPC said it stood to earn billions of dollars dependent on sales. Expensive appetite-suppressing drugs - which include the brands Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro - have exploded in popularity as people seek to lose weight. ... read more
INTERN DAILY
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

 International crew takes off for space station

 Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA

 Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
INTERN DAILY
Macron calls Musk 'an oversubsidised guy', prompting retort

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
INTERN DAILY
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
INTERN DAILY
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
INTERN DAILY
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
INTERN DAILY
India court clears mega project on sensitive island

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space

 Hologram method boosts 3D image sharpness fivefold
INTERN DAILY
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets

 JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system

 Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
INTERN DAILY
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.