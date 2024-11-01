NASA and Boeing advance control strategies for flexible long span airliner wings

Those high aspect ratio wings promise lower drag and better efficiency, but their increased flexibility introduces structural and control challenges that engineers must address before airlines can adopt them.
As part of the Integrated Adaptive Wing Technology Maturation collaboration, NASA and Boeing have carried out wind tunnel experiments on a higher aspect ratio wing model to investigate how to capture aerodynamic benefits while limiting unwanted motion.
"When you have a very flexible wing, you're getting into greater motions," said Jennifer Pinkerton, a NASA aerospace engineer at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. "Things like gust loads and maneuver loads can cause even more of an excitation than with a smaller aspect ratio wing. Higher aspect ratio wings also tend to be more fuel efficient, so we're trying to take advantage of that while simultaneously controlling the aeroelastic response."
Without appropriate control systems and structural design, long, thin wings can bend significantly or enter wing flutter, a condition in which airflow interacts with the structure and excites natural frequencies, driving oscillations that can grow rapidly and threaten the airframe.
To map and manage these behaviors, NASA and Boeing set out to reduce the impact of wind gusts on the wing, lessen loads during turns and maneuvers, and suppress flutter across the operating envelope.
These factors directly influence aircraft performance, fuel consumption, and passenger comfort, but cannot be tested on full-size jetliners in a wind tunnel because no facility can accommodate an entire commercial aircraft.
Instead, the campaign used NASA Langley's Transonic Dynamics Tunnel in Hampton, Virginia, a facility with a 16-by-16-foot test section that has supported the development of U.S. commercial, military, launch vehicle, and spacecraft designs for more than six decades.
To create a suitable model, NASA and Boeing worked with NextGen Aeronautics, which designed and built a complex half-aircraft configuration mounted to the tunnel wall, featuring a single 13-foot wing representing a scaled transport.
Along the trailing edge of that wing, the team installed 10 movable control surfaces that could be adjusted to shape airflow and counteract aerodynamic forces responsible for wing vibration and structural loading.
Sensors and instruments embedded in the model measured both the aerodynamic forces applied to the structure and the resulting motions, providing data needed to understand the aeroelastic response under different test conditions.
This wing model extends earlier work from the Subsonic Ultra Green Aircraft Research program, which used a smaller configuration with fewer active surfaces to explore advanced transport concepts.
"The SUGAR model had two active control surfaces," said Patrick S. Heaney, principal investigator at NASA for the Integrated Adaptive Wing Technology Maturation collaboration. "And now on this particular model we have ten. We're increasing the complexity as well as expanding what our control objectives are."
A first test series in 2024 produced baseline measurements that researchers compared with NASA computational simulations, allowing them to tune analytical models and improve prediction accuracy.
A follow-on campaign in 2025 used the additional control surfaces in new arrangements, enabling trials of updated control laws and strategies for managing wing motion and loads.
The most visible gains were seen in runs aimed at alleviating the effects of gusting winds, where the active wing showed much less shaking than in uncontrolled cases, indicating that the control approach can substantially reduce gust response.
With the tunnel work finished, NASA and Boeing engineers are processing the results and preparing to brief the wider aviation sector so that airlines and airframe manufacturers can assess which elements to incorporate into future aircraft.
"Initial data analyses have shown that controllers developed by NASA and Boeing and used during the test demonstrated large performance improvements," Heaney said. "We're excited to continue analyzing the data and sharing results in the months to come."
NASA's Advanced Air Transport Technology project, within the Advanced Air Vehicles program of the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, leads this work to mature wing and control concepts that could be integrated into upcoming ultra-efficient transport designs.
Related Links
NASA Aeronautics Research Mission
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Overseas scholars drawn to China's scientific clout, funding
Hydrogen peroxide thruster qualifies for ESA launcher attitude control
Startups go public in litmus test for Chinese AI
Sprawling CES gadgetfest a world stage for AI and its hype
Starfighters completes supersonic tests for GE Aerospace ramjet program
Galileo satellites ride Ariane 6 to boost Europe navigation resilience
AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management
China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight
Wind-Sculpted Landscapes: Investigating the Martian Megaripple 'Hazyview'
HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone
Search for life should be top science priority for first human landing on Mars report says
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4750-4762: See You on the Other Side of the Sun
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
|
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia
Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
Momentus to flight test 3D printed fuel tank on Vigoride 7
Satellites lined up for shared space computing power networks
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
From music to mind reading: AI startups bet on earbuds
Philosopher argues AI consciousness may remain unknowable
Creating hallucination-free, psychedelic-like molecules by shining light on life's basic building blocks
Giant amoeba virus ushikuvirus sheds light on how complex cells evolved
Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters