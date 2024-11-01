24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 US flew bombers, fighters and drones along Venezuela coast

US flew bombers, fighters and drones along Venezuela coast

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 12, 2025

Fighter jets, bombers and surveillance drones: the United States military has flown a variety of aircraft along Venezuela's coast in recent weeks, an AFP analysis shows, amid growing fears of conflict between the countries.

Washington has amassed a huge flotilla of warships in the Caribbean as part of what it bills as counter-narcotics efforts, and has since September carried out strikes targeting alleged drug-smuggling vessels that have left nearly 90 people dead.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the strikes and the military buildup, with Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro accusing Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for regime change in Caracas.

According to data from tracking website Flightradar24 analyzed by AFP, two US Navy F/A-18 jets circled the Gulf of Venezuela for more than 40 minutes on Tuesday, approaching within a little over 20 miles (35 kilometers) of the coast.

Another warplane was also in the air further north at the start of the mission.

The same day, a long-range surveillance drone made repeated passes for several hours along a 500-mile stretch of the Caribbean Sea -- the first time a drone of that type transmitted a signal in the area in at least a month.

Another high-altitude drone flight took place in the same area on Friday morning.

Additionally, there have also been five flights of B-1 and B-52 bombers and two flights of F/A-18s within 25 miles of the Venezuelan coast between late October and late November.

Other aircraft not included in the data have also been in the skies over the Caribbean -- for instance, photos released by the US military have showed bombers being accompanied by F-35 stealth jets that did not appear on Flightradar24.

Washington has accused Maduro of leading the alleged "Cartel of the Suns," which it declared a "narco-terrorist" organization last month, and has offered a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture.

President Donald Trump told Politico on Monday that Maduro's "days are numbered" and declined to rule out a US ground invasion of Venezuela.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Crew killed in Sudan army plane crash; Russia says no survivors in cargo plane crash
 Port Sudan, Sudan (AFP) Dec 9, 2025
 A Sudanese military transport aircraft crashed on Tuesday while attempting to land at an air base in the country's east, killing all members of its crew, two military sources told AFP. The Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane went down as it attempted to land at the Osman Digna Air Base in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan after experiencing a "technical malfunction", according to a military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to brief the media. "All members of the ai ... read more
AEROSPACE
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
AEROSPACE
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test

 UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion

 Neutron Hungry Hippo fairing completes qualification ahead of first launch

 EU dismisses 'completely crazy statements' after Musk attack
AEROSPACE
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history

 Bacterial partnership offers pathway to produce Mars regolith bricks for future habitats

 Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model

 NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
AEROSPACE
Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era

 China supports private space firms to expand global reach
AEROSPACE
Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group

 EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector

 MDA Space plans C250 million senior unsecured note issue maturing 2030

 Iridium wins five year US Space Force contract to upgrade EMSS infrastructure
AEROSPACE
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Data centers: a view from the inside

 Microsoft announces $17.5 bn investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia

 Life, Culture and AI: Why 'plagiarism' Is Our Default Operating System
AEROSPACE
NASA backs WHOI effort to read organic signals from ocean worlds

 The bacteria that wont wake up found in spacecraft cleanrooms

 Subaru OASIS survey uncovers massive planet and brown dwarf

 Supernova mixing traced as source of key life elements
AEROSPACE
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.