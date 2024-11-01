24/7 Space News
WATER WORLD
 Johannesburg residents 'desperate' as taps run dry

Johannesburg residents 'desperate' as taps run dry

By Julie BOURDIN
 Johannesburg (AFP) Feb 11, 2026

Sitting in the middle of a Johannesburg road as traffic snaked around her, Susan Jobson banged empty bottles to protest the water cuts that have upended her life for nearly three weeks.

The 63-year-old, who struggles to walk and lives alone in a small cottage, said she joined a demonstration Wednesday by residents of the city's upmarket Melville suburb because the lack of water had left her "completely desperate".

"I'm not walking that well, which means it's difficult to get water," she told AFP, while more than 100 protesters chanted next to her and passing motorists honked in support.

"It's difficult to fill up the toilet, washing doesn't get done, and I've got to make plans around food," she said.

Several parts of South Africa's economic capital -- from wealthy areas to the poorer ones -- have been gripped by weeks-long water shortages as decades of infrastructural decay and lack of maintenance push the system to the brink.

In other areas of the country, including the southern city of Cape Town, shortages due to prolonged droughts were last week declared a national disaster.

This meant restrictions could be imposed to avoid a dreaded "Day Zero", when the taps run dry.

But in Johannesburg, residents are "living a Day Zero every single day", despite full dams and heavy rains in the past months, said Ferrial Adam, executive director of advocacy group WaterCAN.

- 'National disaster' -

Around 30 percent of the city's water supply is lost to leaks, Adam said, and municipal plans to repair infrastructure and install new reservoirs have been slow to come to fruition.

In some other regions, such as the touristy coastal town of Knysna, this rose to 50 percent, she said.

"Our municipalities across the country are failing, both in supply of water and sanitation," said Adam, who wanted the government to step in and declare the crisis a national disaster.

"If declaring it a national disaster is the one way we can get all politicians, national government, provincial government, local government, to actually focus on water and sanitation, then that is what needs to happen," she told AFP.

Under mounting pressure after months of water protests across the city, mayor Dada Morero rejected claims that Johannesburg as a whole faced a "Day Zero" and defended municipal efforts to "push and balance the water distribution".

Morero is from the African National Congress (ANC), which has come under fire for mismanagement since it took power in 1994. Anger over failures in the supply of basic services was in part responsible for support plunging to 40 percent in the 2024 national elections.

The party is expected to take another bashing over the same complaints at local government elections due later this year.

Hoping to portray a hands-on approach to the crisis that would win over voters, the second-largest party in South Africa's ruling coalition, the Democratic Alliance, said Wednesday it would take legal action to compel the city to deliver water.

Down the road from Wednesday's protest, a pre-primary school had already taken matters into its own hands by investing about 15,000 rand ($944) in a water tank.

But even that reserve had run dry after 23 days without municipal supply, principal Arifa Banday told AFP, and the school now had to rely on deliveries from private water trucks.

"We try as best as possible to keep going, especially because we're in charge of caring for so many little ones," she said, as parents dropped their toddlers off in the leafy playground.

Protester Simon Banda said the lack of support for affected residents was a "tragedy".

"We don't expect them to produce miracles. There's supposed to be a water truck almost at every corner, but there is nothing like that," he told AFP. "That, to me, is unforgivable."

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Brazil suspends dredging of Amazon river after Indigenous protests
 Sao Paulo (AFP) Feb 7, 2026
 Brazil announced on Friday the suspension of dredging operations on a major Amazon tributary, after Indigenous communities protested the work on rivers they see as vital to their way of life. Hundreds of Indigenous people have been protesting for two weeks outside the port terminal of US agribusiness giant Cargill in northern Brazil to draw the attention of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government. They have been angered over the dredging and development of Amazon's rivers for grain expo ... read more
WATER WORLD
Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February

 Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts

 NASA Heat Shield Technology Enables Space Industry Growth

 Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
WATER WORLD
Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station

 NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test

 SpaceX grounds Falcon 9 missions, could impact ISS launch
WATER WORLD
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim

 New clues to Mars habitability in discovery of ancient beach

 Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
WATER WORLD
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
WATER WORLD
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
WATER WORLD
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand

 Latam-GPT: a Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias

 UAE's G42 says joining $1 bn AI project in Vietnam
WATER WORLD
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks

 Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry

 Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems
WATER WORLD
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.