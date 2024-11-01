24/7 Space News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 Huge pit visible in Shanghai after viral sinkhole video

Huge pit visible in Shanghai after viral sinkhole video

by AFP Staff Writers
 Shanghai (AFP) Feb 13, 2026

A gaping sinkhole was visible at a Shanghai construction site on Friday, according to an AFP reporter, a day after dramatic footage purporting to show the ground collapsing went viral.

The edges of a large crater matching the location seen in the videos -- a work site for a section of a new metro line in an outer district of the city -- could be seen from a nearby shopping mall.

Sections of the roads nearby were blocked off, with police and construction vehicles surrounding the site.

Local authorities confirmed there were no casualties.

Videos circulating widely appeared to show the ground suddenly begin to collapse, dragging temporary building structures into a widening chasm.

AFP has not been able to confirm these videos are real, with verification tools suggesting there was a chance they had been made or enhanced with AI.

Local media cited shop owners nearby as saying the incident had happened during Thursday morning rush hour.

On Wednesday the state-owned enterprise overseeing the construction said in a statement it had identified a leak at the site, and had "immediately activated an emergency response plan".

The exact cause would be announced through official channels, local media cited officials as saying.

Sinkholes are not unknown in China. In 2020, one swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, killing nine people.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Morocco to spend $330 million on regions ravaged by floods: govt
 Rabat (AFP) Feb 12, 2026
 Morocco plans to spend some $330 million on regions hit hardest by weeks of flooding across the country's north that have battered its key agricultural zones, the government said Thursday. King Mohammed VI instructed the government to launch "a broad support programme for affected families and communities", according to a government statement. The four deluge-stricken provinces - Larache, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane - were designated disaster zones, with a budget of 3 billion dirhams (ab ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

 International crew takes off for space station

 Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA

 Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Macron calls Musk 'an oversubsidised guy', prompting retort

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
India court clears mega project on sensitive island

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space

 Hologram method boosts 3D image sharpness fivefold
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets

 JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system

 Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.