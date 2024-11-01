24/7 Space News
EXO WORLDS
 Evolution study finds history and environment shifts can steer species in very different directions
illustration only

Evolution study finds history and environment shifts can steer species in very different directions

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 18, 2025

Every living organism must operate in environments that change over time, such as seasonal shifts between heat and cold or alternating years of drought and heavy rain. University of Vermont scientist Csenge Petak set out to examine how such environmental fluctuations affect evolution and whether they help or hinder populations as they adapt to new conditions.

Working with UVM computer scientist Lapo Frati and colleagues at the University of Vermont and the University of Cambridge, Petak helped design a computational study that followed thousands of generations of digital organisms evolving under many different changing environments. Their analysis, published December 15 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), shows that the outcomes vary: in some scenarios, environmental change helps populations reach higher fitness peaks, while in others it prevents them from doing so.

The team notes that traditional experimental evolution often tracks a single population in one environment and then generalizes the findings to entire species. In contrast, this work examined many environments and many populations to test how specific patterns of variability shape evolutionary trajectories, highlighting that two populations of the same species facing different types of environmental cycles can follow very different adaptive paths.

Petak illustrates this point with an example involving fruit flies. One population in the United States might adapt to temperature swings between seasons, while another in Kenya might face alternating dry and wet periods. Temperature fluctuations could support adaptation to both hot and cold conditions, she explains, but repeated switches between drought and rainfall might interfere with adaptation to dry conditions by forcing the population to repeatedly reset its evolutionary response after long rainy intervals.

Senior author Melissa Pespeni, a biology professor at UVM, emphasizes that the study's scale allowed the team to replay evolution hundreds of times across many distinct environments. "What's exciting about this study is that we replayed evolution hundreds of times. This gave us a bird's-eye view of how evolution played out across many different environments - something that would be impossible to test in the lab," said Pespeni. "The biggest takeaway for me is that starting point really matters. A population's history shapes how high it can climb and how hard the path is to get there, which means we can't assume one population represents an entire species."

The authors point to several areas where these results could matter. Biologists want to know whether species can adapt quickly enough to keep pace with global climate change, and public health researchers track how bacteria evolve resistance to antibiotics through repeated exposures. Yet many studies still rely on observations from single populations in single fluctuating environments and then draw broad conclusions about the species as a whole. Petak says computational models like the one used in this study can help generate new hypotheses about how real populations might respond under different environmental regimes.

To build the model, the UVM team created artificial organisms and placed them in digital environments that mimicked alternating conditions in nature, including hot - cold cycles and drought - rainfall patterns. Petak notes that a key advance was the decision to construct 105 different variable environments instead of focusing on just one pattern of change. This design allowed the researchers to systematically compare how populations evolved across many distinct scenarios and to identify cases where environmental variability either promoted or constrained access to higher fitness peaks.

The work also connects to questions in artificial intelligence and machine learning. AI systems often have difficulty learning new tasks without losing performance on tasks learned earlier, a challenge that has driven interest in "online continual learning" approaches. UVM computer scientist and co-author Nick Cheney sees parallels between these AI efforts and the team's findings on evolution in dynamic environments and argues that the way evolutionary systems respond to changing conditions can inform how AI models are trained to learn continuously over time.

For Frati, the project links directly to his research on meta-learning, the ability of systems to "learn to learn." He notes that judging an AI system's learning capacity based on a single subject or task can be misleading, just as assessing evolvability from a single environment can miss important dynamics. In both cases, exploring performance across multiple, diverse yet comparable environments provides a more accurate picture of how well a system can adapt and improve.

The study's central conclusion is that both the starting conditions and the nature of environmental variability strongly shape evolutionary outcomes. Petak notes that different histories and different patterns of change can send populations along very different paths, even when they belong to the same species. "Our results show that the choice of variable environment," she says, "can strongly influence the outcome."

Research Report:The variability of evolvability: Properties of dynamic fitness landscapes determine how phenotypic variability evolves

Related Links
 University of Vermont
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EXO WORLDS
Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like
 Atlanta GA (SPX) Dec 16, 2025
 When NASA scientists opened the sample return canister from the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample mission in late 2023, they found something astonishing. Dust and rock collected from the asteroid Bennu contained many of life's building blocks, including all five nucleobases used in DNA and RNA, 14 of the 20 amino acids found in proteins, and a rich collection of other organic molecules ... read more
EXO WORLDS
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
EXO WORLDS
Musk signals plan to launch IPO for SpaceX

 Southern Launch to host INNOSPACE missions from South Australian spaceports

 Rocket Lab completes first dedicated JAXA mission with Electron launch

 Neutron Hungry Hippo fairing completes qualification ahead of first launch
EXO WORLDS
HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone

 GoMars model simulates Martian dust storms to improve mission safety

 NASA JPL Unveils Rover Operations Center for Moon, Mars Missions

 Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals
EXO WORLDS
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership

 Triple Long March launches mark record day for Chinese space program

 China prepares Qingzhou cargo ship for low cost resupply flights

 Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
EXO WORLDS
Financing the Next Space Boom: Options for Retail Investors to Stay Ahead

 K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites

 Private capital targets mission-critical software power and platforms in new space economy

 Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks
EXO WORLDS
What General Contractors Must Know About AI-Powered Estimating Software

 X-MAT introduces X-FOAM: A game-changing ceramic foam for extreme environments

 Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics
EXO WORLDS
RISTRETTO spectrograph cleared for Proxima b atmospheric hunt

 Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits

 Webb maps carbon rich atmosphere on distorted pulsar planet

 Ultra hot super Earth shows dense atmosphere over magma ocean
EXO WORLDS
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.