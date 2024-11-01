24/7 Space News
FARM NEWS
 Eat less meat, France urges, for sake of health, climate

Eat less meat, France urges, for sake of health, climate

by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 11, 2026

The French government issued a long-awaited report Wednesday urging people to limit meat consumption for their health and also to fight climate change -- and not everyone in the country of "steak-frites" is thrilled.

The contentious decision came as part of a "National Strategy for Food, Nutrition and Climate," setting out the government's aims until 2030 on balancing a healthy diet while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It was supposed to be published in 2023, the culmination of a direct-democracy initiative that immediately raised the hackles of agriculture lobbies that accused the government of threatening their livelihoods.

The decisions struck a nerve in a country renowned for dishes like steak and fries and beef bourguignon -- despite evidence that meat production generates significant greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

It also comes a month after the US government under President Donald Trump upended decades of recommendations by touting consumption of red meat and full-fat dairy products.

Apart from the health concerns of such advice, food production overall produces one-fourth of French carbon emissions, with meat production representing two-thirds of that amount.

Hence the French government's hesitation on whether to ask people to "reduce" their meat eating, or just "limit" it.

In the end, while promoting a diet focused on fruits, vegetables and whole grains, the new guidelines call for "limited" consumption of meats overall, including cold cuts, and a "reduction" of imported meat.

"We're relieved this plan was published, we were really worried it would be dropped," said Stephanie Pierre of France Assos Sante, a patients' health association.

"But we were hoping for a much more ambitious plan," she said.

The guidelines also come just before the February 21 opening of France's annual agriculture fair, a hugely popular event in Paris where President Emmanuel Macron has often faced farmers' ire.

Farmers were already up in arms over the EU's signing of a free-trade deal with the Mercosur bloc of four South American countries, worried that a surge in beef and other agriculture imports would undercut their competitiveness.

The country's powerful FNSEA farmers' union had yet to comment on the government's new guidelines.

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Trump administration re-approves twice-banned pesticide
 Washington, United States (AFP) Feb 7, 2026
 US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday re-approved the use of pesticide dicamba for spraying on top of genetically modified cotton and soybean crops, drawing swift backlash from environmental groups and the Make America Healthy Again movement. The move comes despite federal courts in 2020 and 2024 striking down the Environmental Protection Agency's previous approvals of the contentious weedkiller. "This decision responds directly to the strong advocacy of America's cotton and soyb ... read more
FARM NEWS
Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February

 Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts

 NASA Heat Shield Technology Enables Space Industry Growth

 Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
FARM NEWS
Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station

 NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test

 SpaceX grounds Falcon 9 missions, could impact ISS launch
FARM NEWS
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim

 New clues to Mars habitability in discovery of ancient beach

 Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
FARM NEWS
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
FARM NEWS
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
FARM NEWS
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand

 Latam-GPT: a Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias

 UAE's G42 says joining $1 bn AI project in Vietnam
FARM NEWS
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks

 Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry

 Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems
FARM NEWS
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.