24/7 Space News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 'Climate cult' hurts Europe's economy, US energy secretary tells AFP

'Climate cult' hurts Europe's economy, US energy secretary tells AFP

By Laurent Thomet, Kate Gillam and Ali Bekhtaoui
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 17, 2026

A "climate cult" has weighed on Europe's economy, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told AFP on Tuesday, adding that the United States has shown its allies "tough love" because it wants them to become stronger.

Wright is attending ministerial meetings at the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) this week, months after US-European ties were rattled over President Donald Trump's bid to acquire Greenland.

In an interview with AFP, Wright said Europe can count on the United States as a reliable partner despite the tensions over the Danish autonomous territory.

He also defended Trump's decision last week to repeal the legal basis for US climate rules, downplaying concerns about rising carbon emissions.

"That's been sort of a side effect of the modern world," said Wright, a former fracking magnate.

"The real impact is the world's a little bit warmer, a little bit greener, a little bit wetter ... And all the policies, noise in Europe, in the US, and all that, don't even move the needle on that."

The EU's climate monitor, however, says the last three years have been the hottest globally on record, driven by rising greenhouse gas emissions that are causing global warming.

- 'Tough love' -

Asked what message he had for Europe, Wright said: "We just need to be serious and sober about energy. Energy makes people's lives better."

He said the "climate cult" has driven up energy prices in Europe while the continent produces less of it.

"It has reduced economic opportunities for Europeans," he said. "We want a strong, powerful, industrial, wealthy, prosperous Europe."

EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said last month that there were increasing worries over Europe becoming too dependent on the United States for liquefied natural gas (LNG) following the Greenland spat.

Europe vowed to buy huge amounts of fossil fuels from the United States as part of a trade deal to end a tariffs row last year.

"Geopolitical turmoil in the wake of the crisis in Greenland has been a wake-up call," Jorgensen told reporters.

Speaking to AFP after a conference at the French Institute of International Relations think tank, Wright said Europe should not worry as the United States remained a "stout ally".

Trump has a "very aggressive" style but "there was never a possibility the US was going to invade Greenland", he said.

"In fact, all of the United States' tough love is to try to get Europe to have a stronger military, stronger energy system, stronger economy, to be better, stronger allies with us."

He said the United States would not use LNG as political leverage.

"We will be a rock solid, reliable supplier of LNG to Europe," Wright said.

- 'Crazy policy' -

Wright, who is attending IEA meetings in the French capital on Wednesday and Thursday, has been critical of the organisation's focus on renewable energy and threatened to withdraw the United States if it did not reform.

The 31-member IEA was founded in 1974 to help coordinate collective responses to major disruptions of supplies in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis.

Wright told AFP that IEA has "made some first steps" to reform but still has "a long way to go".

"A lot of the IEA work is focused on climate change and the Paris net zero thing," he said.

Scientists say that the world must reach net zero emissions by 2050 if it is to reach the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting warming to 1.5C above preindustrial levels.

"That's a crazy policy," Wright said. "Climate advocacy groups can do what they want, but you can't have climate advocacy within an honest group that's about energy security."

- Trump's 'revolutionary' Venezuela idea -

Wright's trip to Paris comes a week after he became the highest-ranking US official to visit Venezuela since US special forces captured and overthrew socialist leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

Trump, he said, had "a revolutionary geopolitical idea. And so far it's working swimmingly".

The goal, he said, is to "dramatically grow" Venezuelan oil production, improve the lives of Venezuelans, and reduce the "criminal and migration and kidnapping" threats on the United States.

Since Maduro's capture, around $1 billion in oil revenue has flowed through US-controlled accounts, Wright said, adding: "All the money is going back to Caracas."

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
ECB fines French bank for climate risk failures
 Frankfurt, Germany (AFP) Feb 13, 2026
 The European Central Bank said Friday it had fined French bank Credit Agricole 7.55 million euros ($9 million) for failing to properly identify climate change-related risks that could affect its balance sheet. "Credit Agricole did not sufficiently assess the materiality of its climate-related and environmental risks" by a deadline set after an investigation in 2024, the ECB said in a statement, adding the bank was late by "75 full days". The ECB has since 2020 required banks to manage and disclo ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

 International crew takes off for space station

 Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA

 Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Macron calls Musk 'an oversubsidised guy', prompting retort

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
CLIMATE SCIENCE
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
CLIMATE SCIENCE
India court clears mega project on sensitive island

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space

 Hologram method boosts 3D image sharpness fivefold
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets

 JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system

 Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.