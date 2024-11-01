24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 US air authority warns of 'military activities' over Mexico, Central America

US air authority warns of 'military activities' over Mexico, Central America

by AFP Staff Writers
 New York (AFP) Jan 16, 2026

US aviation authorities issued notices Friday warning airlines to "exercise caution" in the airspace over Mexico and Central America due to "military activities."

The Federal Aviation Administration posted a series of messages cautioning about a "potentially hazardous situation," citing the chance for interference to the Global Navigation Satellite System.

"The FAA issued flight advisory Notices to Airmen for specified areas of Mexico, Central America, Panama, Bogota, Guayaquil and Mazatlan Oceanic Flight Regions, and in airspace within the eastern Pacific Ocean," an FAA spokesperson said.

The advisory remains in effect for 60 days.

The announcement comes amid continued reverberations of a US special forces raid and airstrike on January 3 that captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores to face trial on drug-trafficking and other charges.

President Donald Trump has also suggested he is planning land strikes on drug cartels in Mexico, in what would mark a provocative military action against a US neighbor and major trading partner.

"We are going to start now hitting land, with regard to the cartels. The cartels are running Mexico," Trump told Fox News last week.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Taiwan locates black box for F-16 jet
 Taipei (AFP) Jan 15, 2026
 Taiwan has located the black box of a F-16 fighter jet that apparently crashed into the sea last week, the Air Force said Thursday. The single-seat F-16V disappeared off Taiwan's east coast on January 6, around 70 minutes after taking off for a routine night training mission. The pilot, who remains missing, is believed to have ejected before the aircraft went down. The Air Force said signals from the jet's flight data recorder, commonly known as the black box, had been "detected and accurate ... read more
AEROSPACE
International Space Station crew to return early after astronaut medical issue

 Startups go public in litmus test for Chinese AI

 Second ESCAPADE spacecraft completes key trajectory fix on path to Mars

 Overseas scholars drawn to China's scientific clout, funding
AEROSPACE
Fueling research in nuclear thermal propulsion

 Indian rocket hits snag during launch

 Starfighters completes supersonic tests for GE Aerospace ramjet program

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
AEROSPACE
The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape

 Thin ice may have protected lake water on frozen Mars

 Curiosity's Nevado Sajama postcard captures Mars on the eve of conjunction
AEROSPACE
Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
AEROSPACE
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial

 Disaster losses drop in 2025, picture still 'alarming': Munich Re

 Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
AEROSPACE
Amazon expands 'sovereign cloud' in Europe

 Quantum camera startup plans satellite and telescope constellations

 Nullspace speeds antenna and radar simulations with new EM software tools

 Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees
AEROSPACE
Scientist wins 'Environment Nobel' for shedding light on hidden fungal networks

 Creating hallucination-free, psychedelic-like molecules by shining light on life's basic building blocks

 Giant amoeba virus ushikuvirus sheds light on how complex cells evolved

 Puffy young exoplanets reveal origin of super Earths
AEROSPACE
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless

 Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.