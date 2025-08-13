Switzerland vows to press on with US fighter jet deal

The US is pushing for Switzerland to bear extra costs for producing the jets of between 650 million and 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($807 million-$1.6 billion), but the Swiss want to agree a fixed price.
The Swiss Federal Council said "intensive discussions" between the two countries had shown the US was "not prepared to deviate from its position" on a contract worth six billion Swiss francs, with its first deliveries due in 2027.
The council said the final price of the procurement would depend on factors including US inflation, commodity prices and US tariffs.
"The Federal Council remains committed to procuring the F-35A," the council said, insisting the jets had "significant technological advantage over other aircraft".
But the council said it had asked the defence department to review all the available options and report back by November.
Defence Minister Martin Pfister had earlier floated an idea to buy fewer than the 36 aircraft initially agreed.
He told journalists on Wednesday costs could also be kept down by bringing Swiss companies on board as subcontractors rather than using US firms, or by agreeing an additional budget with parliament.
The minister ruled out relaunching the whole process and reconsidering other types of aircraft, saying such a move would "take a long time and undoubtedly cost more".
The government won a referendum in September 2020 by a razor-thin margin that approved the military spending six billion Swiss francs on a new fleet.
The F-35A, used by the US Air Force and several European countries, was chosen in June 2021 over competitors from Airbus, Boeing and Dassault.
Switzerland's long-standing position has been one of well-armed military neutrality, and the country has mandatory conscription for men.
vog/jxb/dc
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Argo and ThinkOrbital to launch first orbital mission using long-range X-ray imaging
Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown
NASA and Boeing Starliner astronaut 'Butch' Wilmore retires
Bid to relocate US Space Shuttle Discovery faces museum pushback
Intuitive Machines wins funding to advance orbital logistics vehicle
Embry-Riddle Researchers Launch Rockets for a Deeper Look at Ionized Clouds That Disrupt Communications
Rocket Lab expands iQPS satellite network with successful Electron launch
4D images show heat shield damage goes below the surface
Unique Martian sulfate points to recent thermal activity and mineral formation
Marking 13 Years on Mars, NASA's Curiosity Picks Up New Skills
Life Could Thrive Underground on Mars and Icy Moons Thanks to Cosmic Radiation
China Focus: Chinese scientist details first planned Mars sample-return mission Tianwen 3
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
|
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
SpaceX set to launch 24 Amazon Project Kuiper satellites
Chile builds first space center for satellite manufacturing
Parsons and Globalstar advance satellite communications with successful European test
Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze
China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'
UAF satellite facility to manage massive NASA data surge
All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse
Giant rogue planets could host scaled-down planetary systems
Sun dogs, other celestial effects could appear in alien skies
Chemistry that shaped the cosmos revealed in helium hydride reaction study
Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons
China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters