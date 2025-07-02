24/7 Space News
DRAGON SPACE
 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
illustration only
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jul 02, 2025

China will inaugurate the International Deep Space Exploration Association (IDSEA) next Monday, marking its first international academic body dedicated to aerospace. Based in Hefei, Anhui province, the association is designed to foster global collaboration, with an emphasis on empowering developing countries to access and advance deep-space technologies.

The IDSEA, co-founded by the Hefei-based Deep Space Exploration Laboratory and four other institutions, will promote scientific research in areas such as lunar exploration, planetary science, and asteroid studies. Officials describe it as an inclusive platform aiming to broaden participation in space exploration.

"Our goal is to involve as many developing countries as possible," said Wang Zhongmin, director of the international cooperation center at the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory. "By launching small yet meaningful initiatives - like CubeSat projects and scientific training programs - we aim to help these nations acquire sophisticated technologies that were once beyond their reach."

Deep-space efforts have historically been the domain of a few technologically advanced countries, primarily due to the high financial and technical barriers. "Many nations face a monopoly on deep space capabilities," Wang noted. "We must ensure these technologies serve all of humanity."

China's rapid rise in space science has been matched by its willingness to collaborate internationally. In April, seven institutions from six countries - including the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, and Pakistan - received authorization to study lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e 5 mission.

Additionally, China has extended invitations for international involvement in its upcoming Mars initiatives. The Tianwen-3 mission, scheduled for around 2028, aims to retrieve Martian samples and search for signs of life. If successful, it would mark the first Mars sample return and one of the most ambitious undertakings in space exploration since the Apollo era.

Related Links
 Institute of Deep Space Science and Technology
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DRAGON SPACE
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jun 30, 2025
 The Long March 6A and Long March 12 rockets have made their first international appearance at the 55th Paris Air Show, signaling China's expanding role in global space launch capabilities. These medium-lift models, developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), were unveiled as large-scale models at the company's exhibition booth. Fu Zhiheng, president of China Great Wall Industry, CASC's commercial arm, emphasized the rockets' strategic value during an interview at the sh ... read more
DRAGON SPACE
'Science refugees': French university welcomes first US researchers

 Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers

 Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US

 Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch
DRAGON SPACE
NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights

 Rocket Lab sets new turnaround record with back-to-back launches from New Zealand site

 Competing wave patterns may unlock turbulent secrets in hypersonic vehicle design

 NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry
DRAGON SPACE
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars

 NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops

 Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission

 The promise and peril of a crewed Mars mission
DRAGON SPACE
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
DRAGON SPACE
Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Kongsberg completes N3X satellite network for maritime surveillance

 Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again

 Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution
DRAGON SPACE
Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs

 US Radar Test Marks Milestone in Missile Threat Detection Capabilities

 Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract

 US judge sides with Meta in AI training copyright case
DRAGON SPACE
New exoplanet discovery reveals rare gas giant through global citizen science effort

 Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history

 SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network

 Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation
DRAGON SPACE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.