Northrop Grumman speeds innovation in solid rocket motor development with second SMART Demo success



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 08, 2025



Northrop Grumman has completed its second full-scale static firing of a new solid rocket motor under the Solid Motor Annual Rocket Technology Demonstrator (SMART Demo) program, achieving the milestone in under 12 months of development. The company-funded initiative tests advanced materials, manufacturing methods and propulsion innovations.

The latest SMART Demo motor incorporated additive manufacturing for primary nozzle structures and long-lead tooling, a cost-effective propellant with broad temperature tolerance, alternative suppliers and materials to alleviate supply bottlenecks, and robotic manufacturing processes to boost reliability while cutting time and expense.

"Northrop Grumman's second SMART Demo motor, and the innovations we pursue with the company-funded effort each year, are enabling us to move faster than ever," said Jim Kalberer, vice president, propulsion systems. "We've successfully demonstrated industry-informed innovations that can accelerate production, strengthen supply chains and reduce solid rocket motor costs."

The program demonstrates the end-to-end process of designing, developing, building and testing a new solid rocket motor, along with its advanced tooling. Insights gained can be applied to existing production lines, shortening schedules and lowering costs. The company plans to conduct SMART Demo annually to drive propulsion advancements and supply chain resilience.

Northrop Grumman notes the technologies demonstrated may support large-scale production for systems such as the Golden Dome for America missile defense initiative. The approach also accelerates qualification of alternative suppliers and critical materials made with more efficient methods.

With a workforce of nearly 100,000 and over 30 million square feet of manufacturing space, the company has the scale and flexibility to fast-track innovations. Its investments in infrastructure, R and D, personnel and supply chains are aimed at meeting current and future U.S. national security requirements.

