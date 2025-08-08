Northrop Grumman speeds innovation in solid rocket motor development with second SMART Demo success

The latest SMART Demo motor incorporated additive manufacturing for primary nozzle structures and long-lead tooling, a cost-effective propellant with broad temperature tolerance, alternative suppliers and materials to alleviate supply bottlenecks, and robotic manufacturing processes to boost reliability while cutting time and expense.
"Northrop Grumman's second SMART Demo motor, and the innovations we pursue with the company-funded effort each year, are enabling us to move faster than ever," said Jim Kalberer, vice president, propulsion systems. "We've successfully demonstrated industry-informed innovations that can accelerate production, strengthen supply chains and reduce solid rocket motor costs."
The program demonstrates the end-to-end process of designing, developing, building and testing a new solid rocket motor, along with its advanced tooling. Insights gained can be applied to existing production lines, shortening schedules and lowering costs. The company plans to conduct SMART Demo annually to drive propulsion advancements and supply chain resilience.
Northrop Grumman notes the technologies demonstrated may support large-scale production for systems such as the Golden Dome for America missile defense initiative. The approach also accelerates qualification of alternative suppliers and critical materials made with more efficient methods.
With a workforce of nearly 100,000 and over 30 million square feet of manufacturing space, the company has the scale and flexibility to fast-track innovations. Its investments in infrastructure, R and D, personnel and supply chains are aimed at meeting current and future U.S. national security requirements.
Related Links
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sidus Space commissions autonomous SpacePilot system and activates LizzieSat-3 ADCS
Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown
NASA and Boeing Starliner astronaut 'Butch' Wilmore retires
Argo and ThinkOrbital to launch first orbital mission using long-range X-ray imaging
Northrop Grumman speeds innovation in solid rocket motor development with second SMART Demo success
NASA contracts Impulse Space for studies on cost effective orbital transfer solutions
Embry-Riddle Researchers Launch Rockets for a Deeper Look at Ionized Clouds That Disrupt Communications
Rocket Lab expands iQPS satellite network with successful Electron launch
Martian fractures reveal ancient forces and icy flows
Perseverance Rover Delivers Most Detailed Mars Panorama Yet
Unique Martian sulfate points to recent thermal activity and mineral formation
SpaceX agrees to take Italian experiments to Mars
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
|
New internet satellites expand China's orbital network
Voyager expands AI radar capabilities with EMSI acquisition
AST SpaceMobile to Acquire International S-Band Spectrum Rights for Satellite Broadband Expansion
Muon Space launches MuSat XL for advanced LEO missions with Hubble Network as debut customer
What is NASA's Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy?
CO2 increase to reshape geomagnetic storm impacts on satellites
China's Tencent posts strong Q2 revenue growth as AI race heats up
Breakthrough smart plastic: Self-healing, shape-shifting, and stronger than steel
Hints emerge of giant planet orbiting Alpha Centauri A
Some young suns align with their planet-forming disks, others are born tilted
Super alcohol discovery reveals potential building block of cosmic life
Giant rogue planets could host scaled-down planetary systems
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons
China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters