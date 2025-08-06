24/7 Space News
 Sidus Space commissions autonomous SpacePilot system and activates LizzieSat-3 ADCS
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 06, 2025

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) has successfully activated its proprietary SpacePilot software on the LizzieSat-3 satellite, enabling advanced autonomous guidance, navigation, and control capabilities. The company also confirmed the commissioning of the satellite's Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS), a critical component in satellite orientation and stability.

These developments mark a significant milestone in Sidus Space's strategy to expand its LizzieSat constellation with greater autonomy and precision. The integrated SpacePilot and ADCS systems utilize a proprietary sensor suite, allowing LizzieSat-3 to operate with minimal ground intervention while optimizing mission performance.

The company emphasized that the commissioning of LS3's systems showcases its continued investment in state-of-the-art space technologies. This step enhances the satellite's ability to perform complex maneuvers and sustain long-duration missions, contributing to a more capable and scalable satellite network.

LizzieSat-3 is part of Sidus's broader initiative to deliver high-frequency, low-latency data services through its low Earth orbit (LEO) infrastructure, serving both commercial and government clients.

Tweet

