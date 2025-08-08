24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 New internet satellites expand China's orbital network
illustration only
New internet satellites expand China's orbital network
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 08, 2025

China has placed another batch of internet satellites into orbit, marking the third deployment in just over a week. The latest mission, launched Monday evening from the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center, carried the seventh group of low-orbit satellites in the national internet network. A Long March 12 rocket lifted off at 6:21 pm and delivered the spacecraft to their planned orbits, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

The fifth and sixth groups in the network were launched on July 27 and July 30, respectively. Unlike earlier batches built by State-owned entities, this launch marked the first time satellites designed and manufactured by a private company joined the mega-constellation project.

GalaxySpace, a Beijing-based private satellite manufacturer, produced the new satellites at its highly automated "smart factory" in Nantong, Jiangsu province. The facility uses advanced robotic assembly and automated quality testing systems. The company has now launched 34 satellites, including China's first plate-shaped satellites with foldable solar arrays and the nation's first 10 gigabit-per-second communications satellite.

"Next, GalaxySpace will make all-out efforts to develop core technologies that meet major needs of our nation's space industry, including cutting-edge phased array antennas, mega-constellation networking solutions, on-board large-scale energy systems and digital processing payloads," said Hu Zhao, senior satellite designer at GalaxySpace, on Tuesday.

He added that the company aims to accelerate low-cost mass production of satellites and key equipment, while expanding technological capabilities to help build China's independent and reliable space infrastructure.

Monday's mission was China's 43rd space launch of 2025 and the second flight of the Long March 12. Designed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Long March 12 is the 22nd member of the Long March family and the 17th in active service.

It is the first Chinese rocket with a 3.8-meter diameter, compared to the standard 3.35 meters adopted in the 1960s due to rail transport limits. At 62.6 meters tall, it is the second-tallest in the fleet, just behind the 62.8-meter Long March 5.

Related Links
 GalaxySpace
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
SpaceX set to launch 24 Amazon Project Kuiper satellites
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 7, 2025
SpaceX is scheduled to lift off on Thursday with more Project Kuiper satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for its 100th mission of the year. This mission will be the fourth launch for Project Kuiper. The rocket will be carrying 24 satellites, bringing the total number of satellites in the constellation to 102. Once finished, it is planned to consist of more than 3,200 spacecraft. The launch window begins at 10:01 a.m. EDT with a 27-minute window with an ... read more
SPACEMART
Sidus Space commissions autonomous SpacePilot system and activates LizzieSat-3 ADCS

 Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown

 NASA and Boeing Starliner astronaut 'Butch' Wilmore retires

 Argo and ThinkOrbital to launch first orbital mission using long-range X-ray imaging
SPACEMART
Northrop Grumman speeds innovation in solid rocket motor development with second SMART Demo success

 NASA contracts Impulse Space for studies on cost effective orbital transfer solutions

 Embry-Riddle Researchers Launch Rockets for a Deeper Look at Ionized Clouds That Disrupt Communications

 Rocket Lab expands iQPS satellite network with successful Electron launch
SPACEMART
Martian fractures reveal ancient forces and icy flows

 Perseverance Rover Delivers Most Detailed Mars Panorama Yet

 Unique Martian sulfate points to recent thermal activity and mineral formation

 SpaceX agrees to take Italian experiments to Mars
SPACEMART
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
SPACEMART
New internet satellites expand China's orbital network

 Voyager expands AI radar capabilities with EMSI acquisition

 AST SpaceMobile to Acquire International S-Band Spectrum Rights for Satellite Broadband Expansion

 Muon Space launches MuSat XL for advanced LEO missions with Hubble Network as debut customer
SPACEMART
What is NASA's Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy?

 CO2 increase to reshape geomagnetic storm impacts on satellites

 China's Tencent posts strong Q2 revenue growth as AI race heats up

 Breakthrough smart plastic: Self-healing, shape-shifting, and stronger than steel
SPACEMART
Hints emerge of giant planet orbiting Alpha Centauri A

 Some young suns align with their planet-forming disks, others are born tilted

 Super alcohol discovery reveals potential building block of cosmic life

 Giant rogue planets could host scaled-down planetary systems
SPACEMART
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons

 China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission

 JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby

 Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.