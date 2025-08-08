New internet satellites expand China's orbital network



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 08, 2025



China has placed another batch of internet satellites into orbit, marking the third deployment in just over a week. The latest mission, launched Monday evening from the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center, carried the seventh group of low-orbit satellites in the national internet network. A Long March 12 rocket lifted off at 6:21 pm and delivered the spacecraft to their planned orbits, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

The fifth and sixth groups in the network were launched on July 27 and July 30, respectively. Unlike earlier batches built by State-owned entities, this launch marked the first time satellites designed and manufactured by a private company joined the mega-constellation project.

GalaxySpace, a Beijing-based private satellite manufacturer, produced the new satellites at its highly automated "smart factory" in Nantong, Jiangsu province. The facility uses advanced robotic assembly and automated quality testing systems. The company has now launched 34 satellites, including China's first plate-shaped satellites with foldable solar arrays and the nation's first 10 gigabit-per-second communications satellite.

"Next, GalaxySpace will make all-out efforts to develop core technologies that meet major needs of our nation's space industry, including cutting-edge phased array antennas, mega-constellation networking solutions, on-board large-scale energy systems and digital processing payloads," said Hu Zhao, senior satellite designer at GalaxySpace, on Tuesday.

He added that the company aims to accelerate low-cost mass production of satellites and key equipment, while expanding technological capabilities to help build China's independent and reliable space infrastructure.

Monday's mission was China's 43rd space launch of 2025 and the second flight of the Long March 12. Designed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Long March 12 is the 22nd member of the Long March family and the 17th in active service.

It is the first Chinese rocket with a 3.8-meter diameter, compared to the standard 3.35 meters adopted in the 1960s due to rail transport limits. At 62.6 meters tall, it is the second-tallest in the fleet, just behind the 62.8-meter Long March 5.

