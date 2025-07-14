Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

The participating institutions include Beihang University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, South China University of Technology, and Northwestern Polytechnical University.
Luo Mingqiang, vice-dean of Beihang University's School of Aeronautic Science and Engineering, explained that the low-altitude space economy covers all aircraft operations below 1,000 meters and related services. "In the future, our daily commutes, package deliveries, or even ordering a cup of coffee will likely be closely linked to the low-altitude space economy," he said. Luo cited practical applications already in use, such as drone-assisted pesticide spraying, urban logistics, and infrastructure inspection.
The new major follows policy moves at the national level, including the designation of the low-altitude economy as a key focus area in China's 2024 Government Work Report. A new department under the National Development and Reform Commission now oversees this economic domain.
To enable timely alignment with national priorities, the Ministry of Education has adopted a mechanism to rapidly adjust the list of approved undergraduate majors. The low-altitude space economy program is among the first to be included through this revised system.
According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the domestic market for low-altitude economic activities is expected to double by 2035, reaching 3.5 trillion yuan. This projected expansion is driving demand for a specialized workforce to sustain growth in the sector.
