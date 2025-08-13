Striking Boeing defense workers turn to US Congress

"We respectfully ask you to join us in supporting this vitally important, highly skilled workforce," the machinist union said in letters to the Missouri congressional delegation, describing Boeing's latest offer as "substandard."
Some 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers District 837 have been on strike since August 4 after rejecting a contract proposal. The two sides have not held talks since the walkout, representatives of both sides said.
The strike affects Boeing facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri and Mascoutah, Illinois.
"We ask you to urge the Boeing Company to promptly return to the bargaining table with new ideas and proposals in order to seek a fair and equitable settlement to this disagreement," said a letter signed by IAM International President Brian Bryant.
Products produced at the affected sites include the F-15 and F-18 combat aircraft, the T-7 Red Hawk Advanced Pilot Training System and the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft.
Prioirties for the union include fair compensation, with wages that meet the cost of living and "a contract that respects seniority and experience," the IAM said.
Boeing said its offer includes 40 percent average wage increases, as well as more vacation and sick leave.
"We're surprised to hear the IAM International call our offer 'substandard' after hailing it as a 'landmark' agreement which they endorsed just three weeks ago," said Boeing Air Dominance vice president Dan Gillian.
"We remain ready and willing to listen to any constructive proposals from the union."
The St. Louis local's stoppage follows a bruising Boeing strike last fall in the Pacific Northwest region of some 33,000 workers that halted production at factories that assemble Boeing commercial planes.
Boeing executives have characterized the St. Louis strike as manageable, noting that they had prepared for a stoppage before the workers joined the pickets.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Argo and ThinkOrbital to launch first orbital mission using long-range X-ray imaging
Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown
NASA and Boeing Starliner astronaut 'Butch' Wilmore retires
Bid to relocate US Space Shuttle Discovery faces museum pushback
Intuitive Machines wins funding to advance orbital logistics vehicle
Embry-Riddle Researchers Launch Rockets for a Deeper Look at Ionized Clouds That Disrupt Communications
Rocket Lab expands iQPS satellite network with successful Electron launch
4D images show heat shield damage goes below the surface
Unique Martian sulfate points to recent thermal activity and mineral formation
Marking 13 Years on Mars, NASA's Curiosity Picks Up New Skills
Life Could Thrive Underground on Mars and Icy Moons Thanks to Cosmic Radiation
China Focus: Chinese scientist details first planned Mars sample-return mission Tianwen 3
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
|
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
SpaceX set to launch 24 Amazon Project Kuiper satellites
Chile builds first space center for satellite manufacturing
Parsons and Globalstar advance satellite communications with successful European test
Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze
China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'
UAF satellite facility to manage massive NASA data surge
All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse
Giant rogue planets could host scaled-down planetary systems
Sun dogs, other celestial effects could appear in alien skies
Chemistry that shaped the cosmos revealed in helium hydride reaction study
Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons
China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters