24/7 Space News
DRAGON SPACE
 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
illustration only
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jun 21, 2025

The Long March 6A and Long March 12 rockets have made their first international appearance at the 55th Paris Air Show, signaling China's expanding role in global space launch capabilities. These medium-lift models, developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), were unveiled as large-scale models at the company's exhibition booth.

Fu Zhiheng, president of China Great Wall Industry, CASC's commercial arm, emphasized the rockets' strategic value during an interview at the show. "The Long March 6A is suitable for sending large groups of satellites to low-Earth orbit to establish networks. We are ready to put it on the international market if there are demands for the type," he said.

He added that the Long March 12, designed with a modular configuration, is adaptable for various mission needs. "That means it offers our clients various options and promises greater flexibility," Fu noted.

The Long March 6A features a 50-meter liquid-fueled core booster flanked by four solid-propellant boosters. It has a 3.35-meter diameter and lifts off at 530 metric tons. It is China's first rocket to integrate both solid and liquid propulsion in its main engines, designed to reach low-Earth, sun-synchronous, and intermediate circular orbits.

The Long March 12 stands 62.6 meters tall, just behind the Long March 5 in height, and is China's first rocket with a 3.8-meter diameter. Powered by liquid oxygen and kerosene, the two-stage vehicle can transport over 12 tons to low-Earth orbit or 6 tons to a sun-synchronous orbit at 700 kilometers altitude.

Both rockets were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a CASC subsidiary. According to Fu, CASC is also preparing to enter the market with reusable rockets, aiming to cut launch costs and broaden its commercial offerings.

The Long March family currently includes 18 operational rocket types. China Great Wall Industry has facilitated the launch of more than 100 foreign satellites and scientific missions. "Our major advantage is that we are able to offer our clients a full chain of services, starting from requirement analysis to satellite design and construction, and finally, launching to orbit," Fu said.

He added that his company is open to working with Chinese private aerospace firms to expand their presence in global markets.

Related Links
 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DRAGON SPACE
China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jun 17, 2025
 Imagine living and working hundreds of miles above Earth for more than 50 days. That has been the reality for China's Shenzhou XX crew-Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie-currently aboard the Tiangong Space Station conducting vital scientific and medical research. In a video released Monday by China Central Television (CCTV), the astronauts were shown carrying out a full slate of experiments, maintenance tasks, and health protocols, which are integral to China's broader space exploration goals. ... read more
DRAGON SPACE
Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US

 Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch

 Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers

 Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
DRAGON SPACE
NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry

 NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights

 India grants licence to Musk's Starlink

 Honda hails successful test of reusable rocket
DRAGON SPACE
Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds

 Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars

 NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops

 Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
DRAGON SPACE
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

 China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
DRAGON SPACE
Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again

 Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution

 Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
DRAGON SPACE
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission

 Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs

 NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services

 Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
DRAGON SPACE
SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network

 Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation

 Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history

 ALMA maps evolution of planet-forming gas disks over millions of years
DRAGON SPACE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.