Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jun 21, 2025



The Long March 6A and Long March 12 rockets have made their first international appearance at the 55th Paris Air Show, signaling China's expanding role in global space launch capabilities. These medium-lift models, developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), were unveiled as large-scale models at the company's exhibition booth.

Fu Zhiheng, president of China Great Wall Industry, CASC's commercial arm, emphasized the rockets' strategic value during an interview at the show. "The Long March 6A is suitable for sending large groups of satellites to low-Earth orbit to establish networks. We are ready to put it on the international market if there are demands for the type," he said.

He added that the Long March 12, designed with a modular configuration, is adaptable for various mission needs. "That means it offers our clients various options and promises greater flexibility," Fu noted.

The Long March 6A features a 50-meter liquid-fueled core booster flanked by four solid-propellant boosters. It has a 3.35-meter diameter and lifts off at 530 metric tons. It is China's first rocket to integrate both solid and liquid propulsion in its main engines, designed to reach low-Earth, sun-synchronous, and intermediate circular orbits.

The Long March 12 stands 62.6 meters tall, just behind the Long March 5 in height, and is China's first rocket with a 3.8-meter diameter. Powered by liquid oxygen and kerosene, the two-stage vehicle can transport over 12 tons to low-Earth orbit or 6 tons to a sun-synchronous orbit at 700 kilometers altitude.

Both rockets were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a CASC subsidiary. According to Fu, CASC is also preparing to enter the market with reusable rockets, aiming to cut launch costs and broaden its commercial offerings.

The Long March family currently includes 18 operational rocket types. China Great Wall Industry has facilitated the launch of more than 100 foreign satellites and scientific missions. "Our major advantage is that we are able to offer our clients a full chain of services, starting from requirement analysis to satellite design and construction, and finally, launching to orbit," Fu said.

He added that his company is open to working with Chinese private aerospace firms to expand their presence in global markets.

