AST SpaceMobile to Acquire International S-Band Spectrum Rights for Satellite Broadband Expansion



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 09, 2025



AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has reached an agreement to purchase global S-Band spectrum priority rights under the International Telecommunication Union, enhancing its ability to deliver space-based cellular broadband directly to smartphones for commercial and government use.

Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan said, "Our revolutionary satellites and proprietary ASICs were designed with S-Band capabilities in mind. With these new spectrum priority rights, we will be in a position to bring services in S-Band to targeted markets around the world."

He added that, combined with the company's existing global 3GPP spectrum holdings and planned L-Band strategy in the U.S. and Canada, the rights would allow expansion of subscriber capacity, enabling most countries to access the full AST SpaceMobile network with speeds targeted at up to 120 Mbps.

The agreement, signed August 5, 2025, covers rights to MSS frequencies from 1980-2010 MHz and 2170-2200 MHz for use in low Earth orbit. These bands will be deployed globally subject to regulatory approval, complementing AST SpaceMobile's core cellular spectrum approach.

The $64.5 million deal will be paid in cash or stock at the company's discretion, with $26 million due at closing and $38.5 million deferred, partly tied to performance milestones. Closing is expected in the second half of 2025, pending customary conditions.

UBS Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor, with McGuireWoods LLP providing legal counsel.

Related Links

AST SpaceMobile

The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

