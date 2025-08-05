24/7 Space News
 Argo and ThinkOrbital to launch first orbital mission using long-range X-ray imaging
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 05, 2025

Argo Space Corp. and ThinkOrbital have announced a strategic partnership to launch the first-ever space mission featuring long-range, high-voltage X-ray imaging for space domain awareness (SDA). The mission, scheduled for 2026, will deploy ThinkOrbital's proprietary ThinkX imaging system aboard Argo's agile spacecraft platform.

The initiative combines Argo's maneuverable, refuellable spacecraft with ThinkOrbital's novel X-ray phenomenology, aiming to revolutionize SDA capabilities by enabling the detection and material characterization of distant space objects. According to Argo CEO Robert Carlisle, the mission exemplifies how pairing advanced sensors with dynamic spacecraft opens new possibilities in both commercial and defense space operations.

Argo's spacecraft are designed for high-performance mobility and logistics, capable of sustained operations and rapid asset repositioning in GEO and beyond. This architecture supports missions that demand responsive maneuvering and durable performance in complex orbital environments.

"This is a game-changing capability for space domain awareness," said Colonel (Ret.) Lee Rosen, Co-Founder and CEO of ThinkOrbital. "The ability to literally look inside space objects and determine material composition at long distances using X-rays opens a new frontier for national security, satellite servicing, and anomaly resolution."

ThinkOrbital has already demonstrated its technological edge, completing two missions in 2024 and achieving the world's first autonomous welding operation in orbit - validated by both NASA and the European Space Agency. The upcoming mission will be the first to integrate this cutting-edge X-ray technology with a highly mobile spacecraft, establishing a foundation for future orbital diagnostics and servicing missions.

The project marks the inaugural in-orbit demonstration of long-range active X-ray imaging for space object inspection, and the first use of Argo's high-deltaV propulsion system for dynamic space operations.

