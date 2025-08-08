Voyager expands AI radar capabilities with EMSI acquisition

"AI is no longer optional; it's the critical advantage that turns data into dominance, accelerating decision-making and ensuring we outpace and outthink adversaries," said Dylan Taylor, CEO of Voyager. "EMSI's technology enables us to deliver actionable intelligence at machine speed in increasingly contested environments."
The acquisition strengthens Voyager's AI-native, mission-resilient systems for U.S. defense and intelligence. By enhancing human decision-making, the company aims to provide real-time, multi-domain monitoring for defense and commercial markets across ground, air, and space.
"With their Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance offerings, Voyager is a natural fit for us," said Brian Lamb, founder, president and CEO of EMSI. "Together we can expand our offerings with cutting-edge machine learning and AI to deliver advanced imaging, automated target recognition and feature exploitation."
EMSI pioneered AI applications for synthetic aperture radar and inverse synthetic aperture radar. Its high-speed radar simulation software produces realistic training imagery, addressing limited government-labeled datasets and boosting automated target recognition in real-world conditions. The company delivers advanced radar modes, top-performing AI classification, and optimized ATR solutions for both onboard and third-party radar systems.
