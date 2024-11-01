24/7 Space News
 Stratoship alliance charts staged path for smallsat payloads
illustration only

by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 21, 2026

Stratoship has signed a memorandum of understanding with Queensland based companies Orbit2Orbit and Sunburnt Space Co to build a staged lab to space pathway for small satellite payloads.

The agreement establishes a commercial framework that links laboratory development, stratospheric testing, very low Earth orbit and orbital missions into a coherent progression for customers.

Under the MoU, Orbit2Orbit will act as the payload integration layer across multiple spaceflight platforms, providing a cross compatible payload hosting system that allows hardware to move between stages without redesign.

In this framework, customers can advance payloads from laboratory testing to stratospheric validation on Stratoship platforms, then to suborbital and very low Earth orbit missions with Sunburnt Space Co before graduating to full orbital deployments.

This staged approach is delivered through Orbit2Orbit's Pathfinder program, which is structured to reduce technical risk, cost and time to flight by enabling payloads to be developed once and then matured incrementally.

Stratoship's initial stratospheric missions give payload operators real world system integration and operational validation under space like conditions, closing the gap between benchtop testing and space deployment.

By progressing through increasingly representative environments, payloads can be evaluated for performance and reliability without the repeated reintegration traditionally required at each mission phase.

The Pathfinder program offers test and evaluation opportunities for environmental verification, system qualification and sovereign technology validation without the expense and risk of direct to orbit launches.

Although anchored in Australia's rapidly growing space ecosystem, the program is structured to accommodate international partners seeking affordable and repeatable access to space like conditions and early orbital infrastructure pathways.

The collaboration positions Stratoship, Orbit2Orbit and Sunburnt Space Co as a coordinated conduit for payload developers looking to move from concept to orbit through a consistent, reusable integration architecture.

