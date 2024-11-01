Arab Satellite 813 launch deepens UAE China space partnership

The satellite, described as a multirole mission platform, was launched from the Gobi Desert site in northwestern China and injected into its planned orbit on Wednesday.
Arab Satellite 813 carries a hyperspectral imager, a panchromatic imager and an atmospheric polarimeter designed to collect data on vegetation, water bodies and land use, as well as to support detailed mapping and surface feature detection.
Mission planners will use these instruments to generate datasets for environmental surveys and climate change research, expanding regional capacity to monitor ecosystems and land-use change.
The spacecraft is the first joint space project involving multiple Arab states and is led by the UAE, with its name honoring the year 813 and the rise of Baghdad's House of Wisdom, a period associated with intensive scientific work in the region.
In 2023, the UAE's National Space Science and Technology Center signed an agreement with the Shanghai Engineering Center for Microsatellites to co-develop a hyperspectral satellite with specified constraints on mass, size and performance efficiency.
More than 40 personnel from the UAE National Space Science and Technology Center, joined by researchers and engineers from other Arab countries, participated in the satellite's development.
Through the program, students and researchers at UAE University have gained direct experience in spacecraft design, development and testing, and in applying satellite data in research projects that address community needs.
The Shanghai center stated that the mission represents a significant result for China - UAE space cooperation and provides a basis for further strategic projects and technical exchanges between the two sides in the space sector.
