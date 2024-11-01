24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 ONE Bow River backs Odyssey Space Research growth in flight software and mission engineering
illustration only

ONE Bow River backs Odyssey Space Research growth in flight software and mission engineering

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 08, 2025

ONE Bow River National Defense Fund has taken a strategic stake in Odyssey Space Research LLC, a spaceflight software and engineering firm that supports government and commercial missions.

The fund focuses on technology businesses that contribute to U.S. national security and the wider defense and space sector.

Odyssey develops and supports flight software, guidance navigation and control, and mission analysis capabilities for mission-critical civil and defense space programs.

Its work spans human-rated and robotic missions that require high-reliability onboard software and engineering services.

Kevin O'Neil, Chief Investment Officer at ONE Bow River, said the team is adding Odyssey to its portfolio because the company operates in a segment that is central to the future direction of U.S. space and defense activities.

He noted that space programs increasingly depend on high-assurance software and engineering that directly supports complex missions, and said the partnership is intended to help Odyssey expand its role on key national space programs.

Under the deal, ONE Bow River plans to use its network across defense, government, and technology organizations to support Odyssey's strategic initiatives.

That support includes efforts to grow work with existing customers, move into new mission areas, and continue funding internal tools and software that Odyssey develops.

Brian Rishikof, Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey, said, "We are excited to partner with ONE Bow River to further our mission of advancing space exploration through innovative software solutions and customized engineering services."

"This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our government and industry customers as we continue to bridge the realms of exploration and commercialization."

Related Links
 ONE Bow River National Defense Fund
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
 Davis CA (SPX) Dec 05, 2025
 A dynamic digital twin designed by UC Davis researchers was launched into Earth's orbit last week aboard a SpaceX rocket. The innovation, which will model the current condition and predict the future condition of the spacecraft's power system, was carried by a Proteus Space satellite and is the first of its kind to be sent into space. The rocket was launched Nov. 28 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. The digital twin is UC Davis' first satellite payload, developed by r ... read more
TECH SPACE
NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Space station reaches new record with all docking ports in use
TECH SPACE
Space shuttle design study maps path to breakthrough inventions

 UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion

 How Cloud Render Farms Are Powering the Next Generation of Space Visualization and Simulation Workflows

 LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
TECH SPACE
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history

 Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model

 Scientists trace ancient mega watersheds on Mars

 NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
TECH SPACE
China supports private space firms to expand global reach

 Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
TECH SPACE
Satellite surge threatens space telescopes, astronomers warn

 MDA Space plans C250 million senior unsecured note issue maturing 2030

 Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group

 EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector
TECH SPACE
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 The Dos and Don'ts You Need to Keep in Mind When Playing Online Casino Games

 Cybersecurity Advances Strengthen Protection in Online Gambling Infrastructure

 Roadmap sets circular economy agenda for space hardware and debris mitigation
TECH SPACE
Subaru OASIS survey uncovers massive planet and brown dwarf

 Supernova mixing traced as source of key life elements

 SwRI opens NOUR lab to track chemical pathways from nebulae to planetary systems

 TRAPPIST 1 flares mapped to probe planetary habitability
TECH SPACE
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.