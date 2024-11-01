ONE Bow River backs Odyssey Space Research growth in flight software and mission engineering



Dec 08, 2025



ONE Bow River National Defense Fund has taken a strategic stake in Odyssey Space Research LLC, a spaceflight software and engineering firm that supports government and commercial missions.

The fund focuses on technology businesses that contribute to U.S. national security and the wider defense and space sector.

Odyssey develops and supports flight software, guidance navigation and control, and mission analysis capabilities for mission-critical civil and defense space programs.

Its work spans human-rated and robotic missions that require high-reliability onboard software and engineering services.

Kevin O'Neil, Chief Investment Officer at ONE Bow River, said the team is adding Odyssey to its portfolio because the company operates in a segment that is central to the future direction of U.S. space and defense activities.

He noted that space programs increasingly depend on high-assurance software and engineering that directly supports complex missions, and said the partnership is intended to help Odyssey expand its role on key national space programs.

Under the deal, ONE Bow River plans to use its network across defense, government, and technology organizations to support Odyssey's strategic initiatives.

That support includes efforts to grow work with existing customers, move into new mission areas, and continue funding internal tools and software that Odyssey develops.

Brian Rishikof, Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey, said, "We are excited to partner with ONE Bow River to further our mission of advancing space exploration through innovative software solutions and customized engineering services."

"This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our government and industry customers as we continue to bridge the realms of exploration and commercialization."

