ONE Bow River backs Odyssey Space Research growth in flight software and mission engineering

The fund focuses on technology businesses that contribute to U.S. national security and the wider defense and space sector.
Odyssey develops and supports flight software, guidance navigation and control, and mission analysis capabilities for mission-critical civil and defense space programs.
Its work spans human-rated and robotic missions that require high-reliability onboard software and engineering services.
Kevin O'Neil, Chief Investment Officer at ONE Bow River, said the team is adding Odyssey to its portfolio because the company operates in a segment that is central to the future direction of U.S. space and defense activities.
He noted that space programs increasingly depend on high-assurance software and engineering that directly supports complex missions, and said the partnership is intended to help Odyssey expand its role on key national space programs.
Under the deal, ONE Bow River plans to use its network across defense, government, and technology organizations to support Odyssey's strategic initiatives.
That support includes efforts to grow work with existing customers, move into new mission areas, and continue funding internal tools and software that Odyssey develops.
Brian Rishikof, Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey, said, "We are excited to partner with ONE Bow River to further our mission of advancing space exploration through innovative software solutions and customized engineering services."
"This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our government and industry customers as we continue to bridge the realms of exploration and commercialization."
Related Links
ONE Bow River National Defense Fund
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit
Space station reaches new record with all docking ports in use
Space shuttle design study maps path to breakthrough inventions
UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion
How Cloud Render Farms Are Powering the Next Generation of Space Visualization and Simulation Workflows
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history
Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model
Scientists trace ancient mega watersheds on Mars
NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
China supports private space firms to expand global reach
Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025
China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap
Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
|
Satellite surge threatens space telescopes, astronomers warn
MDA Space plans C250 million senior unsecured note issue maturing 2030
Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group
EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
The Dos and Don'ts You Need to Keep in Mind When Playing Online Casino Games
Cybersecurity Advances Strengthen Protection in Online Gambling Infrastructure
Roadmap sets circular economy agenda for space hardware and debris mitigation
Subaru OASIS survey uncovers massive planet and brown dwarf
Supernova mixing traced as source of key life elements
SwRI opens NOUR lab to track chemical pathways from nebulae to planetary systems
TRAPPIST 1 flares mapped to probe planetary habitability
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters