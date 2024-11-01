24/7 Space News
 ArkEdge boosts 6U micro-satellite fleet with three-satellite AE5R launch
by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 08, 2025

Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2025 - ArkEdge Space Inc., a Tokyo-based space technology company that designs, builds, and operates micro-satellite constellations, has launched three new 6U-class satellites AE5Ra, AE5Rb, and AE5Rc and begun initial operations, bringing its in-house developed and operated satellite fleet to twelve.

The AE5R satellites rode to orbit on the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-15 mission, lifting off at 3:44 a.m. JST on November 29, 2025, and were deployed into their planned orbits. Later that day, ArkEdge Space established communications using test signals through its own ground stations, marking the start of the Launch and Early Orbit Phase and the transition into initial functional checks.

The mission builds on a standardized satellite-bus design and coordinated production process developed under a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry program launched in fiscal year 2021 and extended through a New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization initiative that began in fiscal year 2023 under the Research and Development Project for the Space Industry Information Infrastructure. Within the NEDO framework, ArkEdge Space has worked on the Development and Verification Support for Multi-Purpose Bus for Micro-Satellites, enabling simultaneous design, manufacturing, testing, and operation of multiple satellites and supporting the three-satellite AE5R launch.

Starting with AE1b, which was deployed from the International Space Station on December 9, ArkEdge Space has placed nine 6U satellites into orbit over the past year and brought them into operation, a total it identifies as the highest number achieved by a Japanese organization over a 12-month period.

"Standardization is the foundation for sustainable and scalable space development," said Ryohei Takahashi, CTO of ArkEdge Space. "Our 6U satellite bus enables simultaneous multi-satellite production and operation, delivering faster, more reliable access to orbit for missions addressing real-world challenges."

ArkEdge Space plans to further develop its standardized 6U satellite bus to support more efficient design, manufacturing, and multi-satellite operations. The common, modular platform is intended to accommodate applications such as disaster monitoring, maritime safety, environmental observation, and IoT connectivity, allowing different missions to share a unified bus architecture.

By scaling up multi-satellite missions and shortening deployment timelines, the company aims to expand the practical use of space data and services across government and commercial users and to apply satellite capabilities to social and environmental issues.

Mission Overview

The AE5R series will perform radio-frequency observation demonstrations focused on maritime situational awareness and safety. The satellites will analyze electromagnetic signals emitted by vessels and other maritime sources to refine situational awareness tools and support safer operations at sea.

The three-satellite configuration also functions as a step toward future constellation deployment, allowing ArkEdge Space to test coordinated operations across multiple spacecraft. The company will demonstrate satellite-to-satellite handover techniques designed to maintain continuous communication with ground stations as different satellites move into view, a capability seen as key to building a scalable and resilient multi-satellite operations framework.

The AE5R mission is part of NEDO's Key and Advanced Technology R and D through Cross Community Collaboration Program, specifically the project titled Development and Demonstration of Oceanographic Situation Monitoring Technology through Satellite Constellations for Ships.

