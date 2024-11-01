24/7 Space News
 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system
by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Dec 04, 2025

Lodestar Space has secured funding through the UK Space Agency's Space Ecosystem Commercialisation Programme, delivered by Space South Central, to accelerate work on its on-orbit sensing system Mithril.

The SECP Sprint R and D grant of GBP 30,000 will pay for integration and testing of a new LiDAR sensor within Mithril's existing on-orbit sensing suite. Mithril is described as a fully autonomous, AI-powered payload that can detect, classify and respond to other spacecraft in orbit, combining LiDAR, machine vision and onboard AI to assess threats, support docking and servicing operations, and act without human intervention.

The ECLIPSE project focuses on advancing Mithril's LiDAR sensing technology to provide high-precision depth perception, improving how the system perceives and reacts to nearby objects. Work will be carried out at Lodestar's London headquarters using its in-house In-Orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing testbed, which simulates space visual conditions, and the results will feed into future payloads with flight demonstrations targeted for launch in 2026.

Esther Rayssiguie, Chief Robotics Officer at Lodestar Space, said: "LiDAR sensing between satellites is challenging and this funding helps us de-risk a critical part of Mithril's technology. Mithril represents a shift towards smarter, faster, more autonomous space operations and with SECP's support, we're bringing that future closer."

Antonia Yendell, Head of Space Ecosystem Development at the UK Space Agency, said: "The Space Ecosystem Commercialisation programme is designed to empower the UK Space Cluster Network to invest in innovative local space companies. By enabling high potential businesses to commercialise their technology, establish new partnerships, and seize growth opportunities, it is driving local economic prosperity and strengthening capabilities. Collaboratively, we are building a national space ecosystem which is competitive on the global stage."

The SECP is a GBP 1.4 million UK Space Agency initiative led by the Midlands Aerospace Alliance to support smaller, high-growth space companies with rapid development grants of up to GBP 30,000. The programme is designed to speed up research and development and open commercial opportunities and is delivered through six regional clusters, with Space South Central covering the South East of England and the Isle of Wight.

Space South Central supported Lodestar in securing SECP funding by guiding the company through the application process and aligning the project with national priorities in space domain awareness and in-orbit servicing, assembly and manufacturing. Dr Louise Butt, Director of Space South Central, said: "Space South Central exists to help innovators like Lodestar turn pioneering concepts into commercial reality. Our cluster plays a vital role in supporting high-potential businesses across the region by connecting them with national funding, strategic partners, and technical expertise.

"Rapid R and D investment, such as that provided through the SECP grant, is essential to raising Technology Readiness Levels and accelerating the journey from concept to commercial deployment. By enabling companies to de-risk critical technologies and demonstrate capability early, we're helping the UK lead in space domain awareness and in-orbit servicing."

