Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

Viewed through the model metaphor, this looks like a branching version history. The Torah is a v1 core library. The Hebrew Bible/Tanakh and the Christian Old Testament are overlapping but not identical distributions, combining that core with different surrounding books and orderings. The New Testament is a major upgrade that layers new narratives and letters on top of shared earlier code, re-using many of the same symbols and phrases but in a new interpretive frame. The Qur'an is a new platform that acknowledges the previous stack, insists on its own primacy, and re-implements key interfaces - prophecy, law, guidance - under a new authority model.
Crucially, each layer is not just "more text"; each layer encodes a distinct way of seeing the world, of understanding God, and of organizing human life. In machine-learning language, each community is not only using a different dataset, but optimizing for different loss functions.
Around this well-indexed corpus grew institutions that look, in informational terms, very much like data centers. Temples, monasteries, schools, and churches housed the physical texts, the trained experts, and the interpretive traditions. Priests, monks, rabbis, and imams acted as programmers and system administrators: they curated the codebase (deciding what counted as canonical text), patched it with commentaries and doctrinal definitions, and controlled who had permission to access or execute certain parts of the system. Ordinary people did not typically read the raw source; they experienced outputs - liturgies, homilies, legal rulings - generated on their behalf.
In that sense, religion did not merely contain knowledge; it provided the architecture and institutional hardware for storing, serving, and updating a civilization's most important shared meanings.
On the other side is a recurring push toward a more direct, "personal" relationship with God. In many Christian settings, this becomes a central theme: the idea that an individual can address God without institutional mediation, read scripture in a vernacular language, and interpret at least some of it without clerical permission. That shift is both a spiritual and a political development. It diffuses authority away from a narrow clerical class and toward individuals and small groups who now claim their own access to the core knowledge stack.
The arrival of the printing press supercharges this trend. Mass-produced Bibles, pamphlets, and polemics make it possible for many more people to own their own copy of the code. The "model" has not changed in content, but the inference layer has been radically decentralized. Instead of a few data centers serving thin clients, suddenly there are thousands of local instances running in homes, taverns, and underground congregations. The battles over heresy, reform, and orthodoxy take on a distinctly informational flavor: who gets to print, translate, and distribute which texts, with what annotations?
Technology then adds another layer of recursion. Manuscript copying, printing, broadcast media, digital networks, and now large language models and potential AGI do not create the desire for central canonical reference; they amplify and reconfigure an existing drive. Each new medium reshapes who can store and query the core knowledge and at what scale. Yet each time, the same struggle reappears: gatekeepers attempt to preserve centralized control over authoritative texts and interpretations, while reformers and dissidents use new channels to rout around that control and claim more direct access.
From this angle, modern AI labs look uncomfortably familiar. They curate immense training datasets, design model architectures, set safety and usage policies, and decide which systems can be accessed by whom and under what terms. External users send prompts (queries) into what is essentially a black-boxed corpus and receive fluent, authoritative-sounding outputs. Internal debates about alignment, guardrails, and content moderation echo earlier debates about orthodoxy, censorship, and excommunication. The metaphors of "scripture," "priesthood," and "heresy" map onto "documentation," "platform policy," and "misuse" more closely than many technologists might like.
Keeping the observation as objective as possible means describing these patterns in terms of information flow, institutional power, and social evolution, while recognizing that any description of human action in this space is inevitably value-laden. The point is not to flatten religion into technology or to canonize technology as a new religion. It is to notice that both are ways of compressing and regenerating the human world, and that the battles around them are, at root, battles over who gets to define reality for whom.
Related Links
About Us
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit
Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system
Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems
NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
China launches carrier rocket to deploy experimental cargo ship and satellite
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion
Neutron Hungry Hippo fairing completes qualification ahead of first launch
Martian sound study models acoustic signals in Jezero crater
NASA JPL Unveils Rover Operations Center for Moon, Mars Missions
Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals
Maven stays silent after routine pass behind Mars
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
Triple Long March launches mark record day for Chinese space program
China prepares Qingzhou cargo ship for low cost resupply flights
|
Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions
From 1Mbps to 200: Starlink's Gaming Speed Revolution Explained
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
Private capital targets mission-critical software power and platforms in new space economy
What is the appeal of playing space-themed video games?
ONE Bow River backs Odyssey Space Research growth in flight software and mission engineering
D-Orbit launches dual orbital transportation missions, passes 200-payload milestone
Sidus Space to host MobLobSpace radar payload on LizzieSat for NASA debris tracking study
RISTRETTO spectrograph cleared for Proxima b atmospheric hunt
Ultra hot super Earth shows dense atmosphere over magma ocean
Hidden circumbinary giant planet emerges from decade old Gemini data
NASA backs WHOI effort to read organic signals from ocean worlds
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters