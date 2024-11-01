Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions

The space technology firm, headquartered in Zurich, already provides structures, thermal protection, computers, antennas, solar arrays and instruments for many missions. It has now consolidated expertise from its European sites to assume overall responsibility for a medium-class satellite platform targeting low Earth orbit. Executive Vice President Satellites Oliver Grassmann said the goal is to serve a specific market segment between small start-ups and large incumbents, with demand in Europe driven in part by current geopolitical conditions. "Our goal is to occupy a clearly defined niche in the market that is not covered by small start-ups or the large established players."
Grassmann emphasized schedule and cost as key design drivers. "We focus on cost-effective satellites that we can launch into space quickly. Our customers define the requirements, and we translate them into a cost-efficient solution," he said. Within the group, Beyond Gravity already develops and manufactures the satellite backbone, thermal systems, on-board computers, antennas, solar wings and the data-generating instruments that form the payload. "If commissioned quickly, we can launch a satellite into space by the end of 2028," says Oliver Grassmann.
The new satellite platform is optimized for low Earth orbits up to 1,000 kilometers in altitude. Beyond Gravity targets applications such as Earth observation, secure communications in crisis situations and missions serving national interests for Switzerland and other European states. The core of the offering is a satellite bus that integrates power, thermal control, structure and key subsystems, and is delivered ready to accept mission-specific instruments. Earlier this year, the platform passed its Preliminary Design Review, and engineers are currently building the structural and thermal model.
The bus uses standardized compartments so that different payloads can be integrated using a common mechanical and electrical interface. As standard instruments, Beyond Gravity offers payloads for precise positioning, navigation and timing to support communications, transport and energy infrastructure. It also lists electronic signal intelligence packages for detecting and characterizing radar signals, geolocation, threat detection and electronic warfare. In addition, radio occultation and reflectometry payloads are available to improve numerical weather prediction and soil moisture measurements.
Optical payloads such as imaging systems, as well as instruments from external suppliers, can be accommodated. These can be mounted on the exterior of the satellite or implemented as plug-in cards on the company's modular electronics platform. "Our satellites are characterized by high modularity, flexibility, and open architecture," emphasizes Oliver Grassmann. This approach is intended to allow customers to configure different mission types on a common bus.
The fully equipped spacecraft has a design lifetime of at least seven years in orbit. Beyond Gravity indicates a launch mass of around 250 kilograms, with physical dimensions of about 1.2 by 1.2 by 0.3 meters, comparable to a standard wooden pallet. Grassmann noted that the company selected this size class to align mass, cost and performance for the targeted missions and launch options. "We have deliberately chosen this size class because we see great market potential here. Our satellite will offer an optimal balance between size, price, and performance," says Grassmann.
The platform is compatible with a range of launch vehicles. Beyond Gravity states that customers will be able to fly the satellites on smaller rockets or on larger European and international launchers, depending on mission profile and rideshare opportunities. Additional technical information and visuals, including a video on payload solutions and the new platform, are available through the company's satellite platform information channels.
Related Links
Beyond Gravity
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit
Space station reaches new record with all docking ports in use
Space shuttle design study maps path to breakthrough inventions
UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion
How Cloud Render Farms Are Powering the Next Generation of Space Visualization and Simulation Workflows
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history
Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model
Scientists trace ancient mega watersheds on Mars
NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
China supports private space firms to expand global reach
Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025
China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap
Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
|
Satellite surge threatens space telescopes, astronomers warn
MDA Space plans C250 million senior unsecured note issue maturing 2030
Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group
EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
The Dos and Don'ts You Need to Keep in Mind When Playing Online Casino Games
Cybersecurity Advances Strengthen Protection in Online Gambling Infrastructure
Roadmap sets circular economy agenda for space hardware and debris mitigation
Subaru OASIS survey uncovers massive planet and brown dwarf
Supernova mixing traced as source of key life elements
SwRI opens NOUR lab to track chemical pathways from nebulae to planetary systems
TRAPPIST 1 flares mapped to probe planetary habitability
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters