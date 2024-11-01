Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions



by Robert Schreiber



Zurich, Switzerland (SPX) Dec 08, 2025



Beyond Gravity is expanding from supplying satellite components to delivering complete satellites based on a new low Earth orbit platform. The company aims to offer turnkey spacecraft to institutional and government customers that can be placed in orbit on relatively short timelines.

The space technology firm, headquartered in Zurich, already provides structures, thermal protection, computers, antennas, solar arrays and instruments for many missions. It has now consolidated expertise from its European sites to assume overall responsibility for a medium-class satellite platform targeting low Earth orbit. Executive Vice President Satellites Oliver Grassmann said the goal is to serve a specific market segment between small start-ups and large incumbents, with demand in Europe driven in part by current geopolitical conditions. "Our goal is to occupy a clearly defined niche in the market that is not covered by small start-ups or the large established players."

Grassmann emphasized schedule and cost as key design drivers. "We focus on cost-effective satellites that we can launch into space quickly. Our customers define the requirements, and we translate them into a cost-efficient solution," he said. Within the group, Beyond Gravity already develops and manufactures the satellite backbone, thermal systems, on-board computers, antennas, solar wings and the data-generating instruments that form the payload. "If commissioned quickly, we can launch a satellite into space by the end of 2028," says Oliver Grassmann.

The new satellite platform is optimized for low Earth orbits up to 1,000 kilometers in altitude. Beyond Gravity targets applications such as Earth observation, secure communications in crisis situations and missions serving national interests for Switzerland and other European states. The core of the offering is a satellite bus that integrates power, thermal control, structure and key subsystems, and is delivered ready to accept mission-specific instruments. Earlier this year, the platform passed its Preliminary Design Review, and engineers are currently building the structural and thermal model.

The bus uses standardized compartments so that different payloads can be integrated using a common mechanical and electrical interface. As standard instruments, Beyond Gravity offers payloads for precise positioning, navigation and timing to support communications, transport and energy infrastructure. It also lists electronic signal intelligence packages for detecting and characterizing radar signals, geolocation, threat detection and electronic warfare. In addition, radio occultation and reflectometry payloads are available to improve numerical weather prediction and soil moisture measurements.

Optical payloads such as imaging systems, as well as instruments from external suppliers, can be accommodated. These can be mounted on the exterior of the satellite or implemented as plug-in cards on the company's modular electronics platform. "Our satellites are characterized by high modularity, flexibility, and open architecture," emphasizes Oliver Grassmann. This approach is intended to allow customers to configure different mission types on a common bus.

The fully equipped spacecraft has a design lifetime of at least seven years in orbit. Beyond Gravity indicates a launch mass of around 250 kilograms, with physical dimensions of about 1.2 by 1.2 by 0.3 meters, comparable to a standard wooden pallet. Grassmann noted that the company selected this size class to align mass, cost and performance for the targeted missions and launch options. "We have deliberately chosen this size class because we see great market potential here. Our satellite will offer an optimal balance between size, price, and performance," says Grassmann.

The platform is compatible with a range of launch vehicles. Beyond Gravity states that customers will be able to fly the satellites on smaller rockets or on larger European and international launchers, depending on mission profile and rideshare opportunities. Additional technical information and visuals, including a video on payload solutions and the new platform, are available through the company's satellite platform information channels.

Related Links

Beyond Gravity

The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

