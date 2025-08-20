Nullspace secures 2.5M seed funding to advance RF and quantum simulation software

Nullspace is targeting two high-growth markets: radio frequency performance and quantum computing hardware. The company's enterprise simulation tools are designed to replace outdated legacy software with modern, high-accuracy solutions. Its flagship product, Nullspace EM, enables engineers to model larger and more complex RF designs with greater speed and fidelity.
"At Fathom, we seek out companies that combine deep technical moats with clear paths to market dominance, and Nullspace is a great example of that," said Dr. Paul Sheng, managing partner at Fathom Fund. He noted that the founding team's advanced engineering expertise and operational experience has allowed them to deliver unusually mature solutions. Sheng, who is joining Nullspace's board of directors, added, "Nullspace is delivering much-needed modern physics simulation tools that customers are welcoming with open arms."
The company is also breaking new ground in quantum computing with Nullspace ES, described as the world's only commercial tool for the design and analysis of extremely large ion traps. Independent director Dr. Nathan Kundtz, CEO of Rendered AI and former CEO of Kymeta Corporation, has also joined the board.
Nullspace's solvers, developed through more than a decade of work at defense contractor IERUS Technologies, have been validated on real-world antenna, microwave, scattering, and ion-trap problems, with systems delivered to the U.S. Department of Defense. This defense-proven technology forms the foundation for dual-use applications, enabling commercial and military adoption and paving the way for AI-driven design automation.
