SwRI unveils spacecraft impact detection system for orbital debris

Earth's orbital environment is increasingly congested due to exploding satellites, anti-satellite tests, and accidents, leaving debris that can orbit for years and endanger active missions.
The SwRI system integrates into spacecraft structures, embedding sensors within panels to capture impact data. Software then analyzes these signals to estimate impact details, offering insight into particle size and density. The system can also notify spacecraft operators when their vehicle sustains a strike.
"Most spacecraft survive minor impacts without systems breaking or operators on Earth knowing," explained SwRI Institute Scientist Dr. Sidney Chocron, who led the project. "Our device is designed to send data back to Earth with important insights before any damage is apparent, which can also influence future design decisions."
To validate the system, SwRI used a light gas gun to simulate space debris strikes under vacuum conditions. Small projectiles were fired at test panels embedded with the MMOD sensors, confirming their ability to capture data on the timing, speed, and composition of particle impacts.
"While not every aspect of the space environment can be replicated, our tests create realistic particle impacts," Chocron said. "This helps determine whether structures can withstand such collisions. It also allows us to evaluate the efficacy of the MMOD detection and characterization system, which can detect when and where impacts occur as well as the speed and composition of the debris involved."
Although the device cannot prevent collisions, it could support early warning systems. A satellite detecting a debris strike might alert others in similar orbits to maneuver if possible. The technology also supports NASA and industry efforts to design more resilient spacecraft.
With full-scale testing complete, SwRI is now seeking funding for a flight-ready model.
"Ultimately, our primary goal is to map and characterize the MMOD debris field around the Earth to better protect future missions," Chocron said. "Our MMOD detection and characterization system is a step toward better understanding and mitigating those risks."
Research Report:Tests and Simulations for an On-Orbit Micrometeoroid Detector
Computational Mechanics at SwRI
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
