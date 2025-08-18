Intuitive Machines to Acquire KinetX Expanding Role in Deep Space Navigation and Mars Relay Services

The deal strengthens Intuitive Machines' ability to deliver fully integrated systems for Moon, Mars, and deep space missions, expanding into precision navigation and flight dynamics. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2025, pending customary approvals.
KinetX, the only commercial company certified by NASA for deep space navigation, has supported NASA and National Security Space missions. Its proprietary navigation software has already been used on both of Intuitive Machines' lunar missions.
"We know our objective, becoming an indispensable infrastructure services layer for space exploration, and achieving it requires intelligent systems and exceptional talent," said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. "Bringing KinetX in-house gives us both: flight-proven deep space navigation expertise and the proprietary software behind some of the most ambitious missions in the solar system."
In addition to navigation, KinetX brings broad systems engineering skills, ground software, and analysis tools supporting the IRIDIUM constellation, Mobile User Objective System, and other defense programs. Its simulation environment enables advanced orbit modeling, trade studies, and secure constellation operations for next-generation proliferated space systems and U.S. cislunar strategy.
The acquisition will expand Intuitive Machines' Data Transmission Services segment, pairing KinetX's software and expertise with lunar-proven flight systems. This positions the company for opportunities in NASA's Near Space Network Services, potential Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System replacement, Mars relay missions, and commercial Deep Space Network operations.
"For over 30 years, KinetX has supported deep space missions that redefine humanity's place in the solar system," said KinetX CEO Christopher Bryan. "Joining Intuitive Machines gives our team a broader operational canvas and shared commitment to precision, autonomy, and engineering excellence."
