24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 Rotation corrected orbit method promises centimeter level precision for mega constellations
illustration only
Rotation corrected orbit method promises centimeter level precision for mega constellations
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 20, 2025

Precise orbit determination is becoming increasingly critical for satellite navigation, positioning and timing as Low Earth Orbit constellations expand worldwide. Researchers have introduced a new method that combines inter-satellite link data with onboard BeiDou-3 observations to simultaneously resolve LEO and BeiDou-3 Medium Earth Orbit satellite orbits with unprecedented accuracy.

The approach solves the long-standing challenge of constellation-wide rotation drift by referencing the coordinate system embedded in BeiDou-3 broadcast ephemerides and applying a corrective rotation. Simulation tests reduced LEO orbit errors from more than 20 cm to around 1 cm, enabling high-accuracy, low-latency solutions without dependence on dense global ground station networks.

Large constellations such as Starlink, OneWeb and CENTISPACE face high costs and geopolitical hurdles in maintaining ground tracking infrastructure. Inter-satellite links alleviate this burden but introduce rotational unobservability, where entire constellations shift orientation without an absolute spatial anchor. Existing remedies require post-processed GNSS products or additional infrastructure, raising cost and latency.

The Wuhan University team developed and validated a rotation-corrected integrated POD method fusing inter-satellite and onboard BeiDou-3 GNSS data. Published August 4 in Satellite Navigation, the study demonstrated centimeter-level precision while substantially reducing reliance on ground stations.

In simulations, a 66-satellite LEO constellation equipped with inter-satellite links and onboard BeiDou-3 receivers was analyzed with 24 real BeiDou-3 MEO satellites. Two processing strategies-using either all LEO receivers or only a subset-showed the correction propagated across the entire network. Before correction, cross-track errors reached 40 cm for LEOs and more than 1 m for MEOs. Applying a Helmert transformation based on BeiDou ephemerides reduced errors to just centimeters, even with only partial GNSS receiver coverage.

"This method tackles one of the most stubborn issues in autonomous constellation orbit determination-systematic rotation caused by the lack of absolute spatial reference," said Dr. Kecai Jiang, corresponding author. "By harnessing readily available BDS-3 broadcast ephemerides and inter-satellite measurements, we can deliver centimeter-level precision without waiting for post-processed GNSS products or building extensive ground networks."

The technique could provide global benefits for navigation augmentation, autonomous LEO-based navigation, broadband internet delivery, disaster response and precision agriculture. Its scalability and reduced hardware requirements make it especially attractive for future mega-constellations seeking cost-effective, real-time, high-accuracy orbit determination.

Research Report:Integrated precise orbit determination for LEO constellation and BDS-3 MEO satellites using inter-satellite links and onboard BDS-3 observations

Related Links
 Aerospace Information Research Institute
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Geespace expands GEESATCOM network with launch of 11 new satellites
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 18, 2025
 On August 9, 2025, Chinese aerospace company Geespace completed its fourth GEESATCOM orbital deployment, launching 11 satellites from waters off Rizhao, Shandong Province, aboard a single rocket. All satellites reached planned orbits and are functioning as intended. GEESATCOM, developed and operated by Geespace, supports satellite IoT trials and inter-satellite communications for sectors such as intelligent vehicles, fisheries, construction, emergency services, logistics, infrastructure, energy, w ... read more
SPACEMART
Irish CubeSat proves wave based control for precise in orbit pointing

 SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback

 Intuitive Machines to Acquire KinetX Expanding Role in Deep Space Navigation and Mars Relay Services

 Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown
SPACEMART
SpaceX scrubs latest Starship launch due to bad weather

 SpaceX delays Starship megarocket launch in latest setback

 Rocket Lab Prepares 70th Electron Mission for August Launch

 SpinLaunch secures 30 million to speed Meridian Space constellation development
SPACEMART
Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples

 Signs of recent life on Mars could be detected using new simple test

 Martian fractures reveal ancient forces and icy flows

 Perseverance Rover Delivers Most Detailed Mars Panorama Yet
SPACEMART
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days

 Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong

 Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
SPACEMART
Rotation corrected orbit method promises centimeter level precision for mega constellations

 Dynamic satellite design advanced through Space RCO industry forum

 Nullspace secures 2.5M seed funding to advance RF and quantum simulation software

 Geespace expands GEESATCOM network with launch of 11 new satellites
SPACEMART
Survey outlines advances and hurdles for orbital edge computing systems

 CO2 increase to reshape geomagnetic storm impacts on satellites

 Firefighting games spark at Gamescom 2025

 Meta makes huge cloud computing deal with Google
SPACEMART
TRAPPIST-1 d ruled out as Earth twin by Webb study

 Planets without water could still produce certain liquids

 Hints emerge of giant planet orbiting Alpha Centauri A

 Some young suns align with their planet-forming disks, others are born tilted
SPACEMART
Webb telescope discovers a new Uranus moon

 Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons

 China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission

 JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.