Dynamic satellite design advanced through Space RCO industry forum

Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 18, 2025



The Space Rapid Capabilities Office convened its Agile Satellite Industry Engagement Day on July 30, bringing 13 selected industry participants together for intensive technical dialogue on next-generation satellite development.

The event provided a collaborative setting to assess design requirements and acquisition strategies for upcoming near-Geostationary Earth Orbit satellites, along with related software and ground systems. The initiative underscores Space RCO's strategy of early and sustained industry involvement to accelerate delivery of advanced capabilities for the U.S. Space Force.

Ten satellite manufacturers and three system integrators, chosen from responses to a May 2025 Request for Information, attended the Albuquerque meeting. Sessions included satellite specification briefings, design-focused roundtables, and one-on-one contracting discussions. Participants represented both emerging and established firms specializing in propulsion, sensing, autonomy, and scalable production.

"As a former operator and now an acquisition professional, I recognize the importance of engaging industry early to help inform technical specifications," stated Lt. Col. Matthew Cork, Space Force acquisition and operations officer. "These in-person sessions play a critical role in building trust between Space RCO and mission partners."

The engagement drew on procurement models from the Rapid Resilient Command and Control program, which showed the benefits of working with smaller, innovative companies through Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts that maintain flexibility within fixed schedules.

Findings from the workshop will shape future procurement planning, with a Request for Proposal anticipated before the end of 2025.

